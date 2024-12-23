One Of Minnesota's Top Fine Dining Restaurants Is Located In A Former Horse Stable

When you think of fine dining, you probably imagine a sleek restaurant oozing with elegance. However, modern chefs have a whole range of interpretations when it comes to the fine-dining experience, and James Beard award winner Gavin Kaysen is no exception. The seasoned chef got back to his Minneapolis, Minnesota roots with Spoon and Stable, a restaurant housed inside what used to be a horse stable (hence the name). First built in 1906, the horse stable was eventually transformed into office space before Kaysen chose it as the home of his first restaurant. The establishment combines rustic reminders from its past, such as antique ladders Kaysen discovered in an underground, Prohibition-era tunnel, with modern decor to create a pastoral yet sophisticated atmosphere.

While Spoon and Stable is Kaysen's first restaurant, the chef has enjoyed an esteemed career prior to founding the establishment. In the past, Kaysen has worked with Daniel Boulud (dubbed the best chef in the world by Dale MacKay in a Mashed exclusive) and Thomas Keller, whose restaurants Per Se and The French Laundry each have three Michelin stars. While a former horse stable might seem like an unlikely place for a chef with this pedigree to set out on his own, it's actually quite in tune with Kaysen's culinary philosophy.