The Weird Illinois Tax That Makes Some Candy Types Cheaper Than Others

When is a piece of candy not a piece of candy? When it has flour in it — at least according to the state of Illinois, which imposed a sales tax on candy and soft drinks in 2009. The policy, however, contained a curious provision. While defining "candy" in a generally recognizable way — "a preparation of sugar, honey, or other natural or artificial sweeteners," possibly containing chocolate, nuts, or fruits and sold in "bars, drops, or pieces" (via Illinois.gov) — it left one substantial loophole: Nothing that contains flour can be considered candy.

That means that treats like Twix and Kit Kat bars aren't taxed as candy, but Skittles and Starburst are. So is the popular but controversial Halloween favorite, candy corn. This loophole also means that the line between candy and not-candy is occasionally drawn straight through a single brand: Regular Milky Way bars (which contain a kind of flour) can be classified as candy, but dark-chocolate Milky Way Midnight bars (which don't contain any flour) can't.

This difference isn't just linguistic. In Illinois, non-candy packaged foods are considered groceries and are thus subject to a 1% sales tax — so, if that Milky Way costs $2, you can expect to pay $0.02 in tax on it. Since 2009, though, candy in Illinois has been taxed at the general sales tax rate of 6.25% instead of the lower grocery rate. That means that if you'd rather have a $2 Milky Way Midnight bar, you're look at a tax burden of 12.5 cents.

