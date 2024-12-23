The Biggest Mistake People Make When Cooking Hot Dogs In The Air Fryer

The air fryer has become a go-to appliance for preparing countless recipes, including everything from roasted potatoes and Brussels sprouts to hard-boiled eggs and cookies. When it comes to hot dogs, the air fryer is a total game-changer. Amelia Eudailey, owner of Hej Hej Swedish Style Hot Dogs, shares her tips for ensuring this ballpark, tailgate, and backyard barbecue staple turns out perfectly when air fried — tender and crispy with that satisfying bite reminiscent of the iconic grilled version.

Advertisement

According to Eudailey, "The most common mistake when air frying a hot dog is frying for too long or at too high of heat." Doing so can lead to a tough, overdone exterior rather than a desirable snappy casing. To avoid this, she recommends a quick air fry session of approximately 3 to 5 minutes, depending on the brand and size of the hot dogs. "You can even try a tester first!" she suggests.