The Biggest Mistake People Make When Cooking Hot Dogs In The Air Fryer
The air fryer has become a go-to appliance for preparing countless recipes, including everything from roasted potatoes and Brussels sprouts to hard-boiled eggs and cookies. When it comes to hot dogs, the air fryer is a total game-changer. Amelia Eudailey, owner of Hej Hej Swedish Style Hot Dogs, shares her tips for ensuring this ballpark, tailgate, and backyard barbecue staple turns out perfectly when air fried — tender and crispy with that satisfying bite reminiscent of the iconic grilled version.
According to Eudailey, "The most common mistake when air frying a hot dog is frying for too long or at too high of heat." Doing so can lead to a tough, overdone exterior rather than a desirable snappy casing. To avoid this, she recommends a quick air fry session of approximately 3 to 5 minutes, depending on the brand and size of the hot dogs. "You can even try a tester first!" she suggests.
Time and temperature are key for air fried hot dogs
Amelia Eudailey advocates scoring hot dogs before cooking them. By making shallow, even cuts along the skin, steam can escape while keeping the interior plump. This technique helps prevent the hot dog from bursting, especially in an air fryer, where heat circulates evenly and quickly. Scoring also ensures the hot dog remains firm without losing its satisfying juiciness.
While the air fryer can produce mouthwatering results, the type of hot dog you choose is essential. In fact, the brand can significantly impact the outcome, as hot dogs differ in moisture, fat, and seasoning content — all of which affect how they crisp up. If you plan to try multiple brands, be prepared to adjust the cooking time slightly based on how each one reacts. (We ranked grocery store hot dog brands.) With a few trial runs, you can easily achieve that delicious, summer-grilled hot dog taste in the comfort of your kitchen.