7 Popular Pre-Made Meals At Sam's Club, Ranked Worst To Best

It can be difficult to choose the best and worst things to buy at a Sam's Club when heavy-duty hunger pangs hit and you have no idea what to put on the table. But if you head to the pre-made meal section and aim for lunch and dinner selections made onsite, you can choose from a deep stock of heat-and-eat options and cold salads ready to be enjoyed with just a flip of the lid. With selections ranging from sushi to enchiladas, there are plenty of possibilities that keep you from having to round up ingredients and scrounge around the kitchen for an easy recipe.

Figuring out which of the bountiful bubble packs to pick up is entirely a matter of taste, though some options have higher potential for enjoyment than others, according to customer opinion. To find out which of these popular prepared dishes are the cream of the crop, I chose seven popular products and put them to the test. I went with a mix of hot, hearty meals and cool dinner-style salads, and found a blend of vegetarian and omnivorous choices for a veritable banquet that everyone can enjoy. While they're all suitable for supper, I was able to determine a hierarchy of best and worst bites among the bunch — I'll explain how I ranked them at the end.