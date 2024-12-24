Here's Why Ruth's Chris Steak House Closed Its NYC Location
If you find yourself in Manhattan with a hankering for steak that only Ruth's Chris Steak House's menu can satisfy, we have some bad news for you. While the location was an NYC staple for more than 30 years, it ultimately shuttered its doors in April 2023. As the restaurant explained on Facebook, "We have made the difficult decision to close our Ruth's Chris Manhattan location ... We want to thank the Manhattan community for its support and patronage of Ruth's Chris over more than three decades." The decision was apparently spurred by an expiring lease, although additional challenges leading up to the closure almost certainly played a role.
The pandemic affected how many people dined and worked in NYC, and these effects apparently proved dire for the restaurant's Manhattan location. While workers appear to be returning to the city at much higher rates than other areas of the U.S. (via The Real Deal), this wasn't enough to boost the restaurant's flagging sales. It's worth noting that the Weehawken, New Jersey location, which received a positive review in our ranking of the absolute best and worst Ruth's Chris locations, is relatively close to Manhattan, which means diners in the city can still get their fix somewhat easily.
It's not all bad news for Ruth's Chris
The pandemic took a massive toll on restaurants all over the nation, many of which were forced to close due to restrictions imposed on dining out. Ruth's Chris' Manhattan location faced even more difficult circumstances, as the once-bustling city was virtually shut down in March 2020 to stop the spread of the virus. Despite the returning office workers, the lack of tourists visiting the city could pose some issues for Ruth's Chris and other businesses. Consider that businesses in Times Square, which is in close proximity to the now-closed steakhouse, are still feeling the effects of decreased foot traffic resulting from the pandemic. And when you factor in economic woes, it's understandable why tourism in the city has taken such a huge hit.
Based on these facts, it appears that the closure has more to do with location than any failings on the restaurant's part. Consider that other long-standing Times Square establishments, such as Applebee's, have experienced the same fate. Also, the Ruth's Chris brand is still doing well from a financial perspective, and many of the big changes coming to Ruth's Chris Steak House in 2024 are positive, including enhanced filets and plans to open more new locations. The chain is apparently in the market for a new Manhattan restaurant, which means its exit from the city may be short-lived.