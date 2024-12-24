Here's Why Ruth's Chris Steak House Closed Its NYC Location

If you find yourself in Manhattan with a hankering for steak that only Ruth's Chris Steak House's menu can satisfy, we have some bad news for you. While the location was an NYC staple for more than 30 years, it ultimately shuttered its doors in April 2023. As the restaurant explained on Facebook, "We have made the difficult decision to close our Ruth's Chris Manhattan location ... We want to thank the Manhattan community for its support and patronage of Ruth's Chris over more than three decades." The decision was apparently spurred by an expiring lease, although additional challenges leading up to the closure almost certainly played a role.

The pandemic affected how many people dined and worked in NYC, and these effects apparently proved dire for the restaurant's Manhattan location. While workers appear to be returning to the city at much higher rates than other areas of the U.S. (via The Real Deal), this wasn't enough to boost the restaurant's flagging sales. It's worth noting that the Weehawken, New Jersey location, which received a positive review in our ranking of the absolute best and worst Ruth's Chris locations, is relatively close to Manhattan, which means diners in the city can still get their fix somewhat easily.