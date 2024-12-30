Copycat Longhorn Steakhouse Parmesan Crusted Chicken Recipe

By Patterson Watkins and Mashed Staff
Chicken with herbs in cast iron skillet Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Longhorn Steakhouse may be best known for its delicious steaks — it is in the name, after all — but the restaurant chain also caters to those who aren't looking for red meat. One such menu option is the Parmesan-crusted chicken, a cheesy smorgasbord of breaded chicken breasts and ranch-infused cheese sauce (yes, ranch dressing). Recipe developer Patterson Watkins admits that it was a bit tricky trying to replicate that cheese factor in her copycat version, explaining, "I've had the Longhorn classic before, that cheesy melty medley was a bit of a stumper."

Watkins pondered what could make the cheesy crust such a winner, and even wondered if Longhorn used a specialty spice blend or even added creamy soup to the mix somehow. After some diligent sleuthing, she discovered that no special seasoning was required for the cheesy element of this chicken dish, just good old-fashioned ranch dressing, strange as it may sound (and don't worry, we'll touch more on that later). The result is a juicy chicken breast that's absolutely smothered in cheese, "Just as scrumptious as the OG restaurant version," according to Watkins. So when it comes to going to Longhorn, you can keep ordering the steak — you can get your Parm-crusted chicken fix at home thanks to this recipe.

Gather the ingredients for this copycat Longhorn Steakhouse Parmesan crusted chicken

Ingredients for copycat Longhorn Steakhouse Parmesan crusted chicken Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Start by gathering the marinade and chicken ingredients, which include ranch dressing, olive oil, Worcestershire sauce, garlic, lemon juice, Italian seasoning, salt, pepper, and the chicken breasts themselves. Cheese topping ingredients include more ranch, grated Parmesan, grated provolone, grated mozzarella, and more garlic. Finally, you'll need panko breadcrumbs (or crushed-up Ritz crackers, stale croutons, or sourdough bread crumbs) and melted butter for the crispy topping, along with fresh chopped parsley as garnish.

Step 1: Prepare the marinade

Creamy marinade in baking dish Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Place the ranch dressing, olive oil, Worcestershire sauce, garlic, lemon juice, Italian seasoning, salt, and pepper in a shallow baking dish. Whisk to combine the marinade.

Step 2: Add chicken to marinade

Raw chicken breasts submerged in creamy marinade Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Coat the chicken in the marinade and arrange it in a single layer to maximize contact with the marinade.

Step 3: Refrigerate the chicken

Marinating chicken in baking dish covered with plastic wrap Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Cover the dish with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 1 hour.

Step 4: Heat oil in skillet

Oil in cast iron skillet Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Once the chicken is marinated, heat the olive oil in a large, oven-proof skillet over medium-high heat.

Step 5: Remove chicken from marinade and transfer to pan

Marinated chicken in cast iron skillet Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Once the oil is hot, remove the chicken from the marinade, letting any excess marinade drip off, and place in the skillet. (Discard the marinade).

Step 6: Sear chicken

Seared chicken breasts in skillet Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Sear the chicken, about 5 minutes per side, until deeply golden and the chicken is mostly cooked through. Remove the skillet from the heat and set aside (keep the chicken in the skillet).

Step 7: Preheat the oven to broil

Oven set to low broil Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Preheat the oven to broil on low.

Step 8: Begin the cheese topping

Shredded cheeses in saucepan Patterson Watkins/Mashed

To make the cheese topping, place ½ cup ranch dressing, Parmesan, provolone, mozzarella, and garlic in a small saucepan. Stir to combine.

Step 9: Melt the cheese

Melted cheese sauce in saucepan Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Warm the cheese mixture over low heat, stirring frequently, until the cheese has melted, about 5 minutes.

Step 10: Prep the breadcrumb topping

Breadcrumbs in bowl Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Meanwhile, make the breadcrumb topping by placing the panko and melted butter in a medium bowl. Stir to combine.

Step 11: Add cheese to chicken

Chicken breasts with cheese sauce in skillet Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Spoon a hearty dollop of the cheese topping over each chicken breast.

Step 12: Broil the chicken

Chicken breasts with broiled cheese in skillet Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Place the skillet in the oven and broil until the cheese mixture has browned slightly, about 3 to 4 minutes.

Step 13: Add panko

Panko-crusted chicken breasts in skillet Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Remove the skillet from the oven and top the chicken with a hearty spoonful of the panko topping.

Step 14: Broil again

Parmesan crusted chicken in skillet Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Return to the oven and broil until the panko topping has toasted, about 2 minutes. (Keep an eye on the breadcrumbs, they will burn quickly).

Step 15: Garnish and serve

Parmesan crusted chicken in skillet with herbs Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Garnish the chicken with fresh parsley and serve with any remaining cheese topping and serve.

Copycat Longhorn Steakhouse Parmesan Crusted Chicken Recipe

Recreate Longhorn Steakhouse's fan-favorite Parmesan crusted chicken breast with its flavorful creamy cheesy sauce at home with our easy copycat recipe.

Prep Time
1.17
hours
Cook Time
20
minutes
servings
4
Servings
Parmesan-crusted chicken in skillet
Total time: 1 hour, 30 minutes

Ingredients

  • For the marinade
  • ½ cup ranch dressing
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
  • 2 garlic cloves, peeled and minced
  • 2 teaspoons lemon juice
  • 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • ¼ teaspoon black pepper
  • 4 each (6 ounce) boneless skinless chicken breasts or 2 larger chicken breasts, split
  • 1 tablespoons olive oil
  • For the cheese topping
  • ½ cup ranch dressing
  • ½ cup grated Parmesan cheese
  • ½ cup grated mild provolone
  • ½ cup grated mozzarella
  • 2 garlic cloves, peeled and minced
  • For the panko topping
  • ⅓ cup panko breadcrumbs
  • 2 tablespoons melted salted butter
  • To garnish
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

Directions

  1. Place the ranch dressing, olive oil, Worcestershire sauce, garlic, lemon juice, Italian seasoning, salt, and pepper in a shallow baking dish. Whisk to combine the marinade.
  2. Coat the chicken in the marinade and arrange it in a single layer to maximize contact with the marinade.
  3. Cover the dish with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 1 hour.
  4. Once the chicken is marinated, heat the olive oil in a large, oven-proof skillet over medium-high heat.
  5. Once the oil is hot, remove the chicken from the marinade, letting any excess marinade drip off, and place in the skillet. (Discard the marinade).
  6. Sear the chicken, about 5 minutes per side, until deeply golden and the chicken is mostly cooked through. Remove the skillet from the heat and set aside (keep the chicken in the skillet).
  7. Preheat the oven to broil on low.
  8. To make the cheese topping, place ½ cup ranch dressing, Parmesan, provolone, mozzarella, and garlic in a small saucepan. Stir to combine.
  9. Warm the cheese mixture over low heat, stirring frequently, until the cheese has melted, about 5 minutes.
  10. Meanwhile, make the breadcrumb topping by placing the panko and melted butter in a medium bowl. Stir to combine.
  11. Spoon a hearty dollop of the cheese topping over each chicken breast.
  12. Place the skillet in the oven and broil until the cheese mixture has browned slightly, about 3 to 4 minutes.
  13. Remove the skillet from the oven and top the chicken with a hearty spoonful of the panko topping.
  14. Return to the oven and broil until the panko topping has toasted, about 2 minutes. (Keep an eye on the breadcrumbs, they will burn quickly).
  15. Garnish the chicken with fresh parsley and serve with any remaining cheese topping and serve.

Nutrition

Calories per Serving 928
Total Fat 62.1 g
Saturated Fat 18.3 g
Trans Fat 0.4 g
Cholesterol 264.5 mg
Total Carbohydrates 11.5 g
Dietary Fiber 0.4 g
Total Sugars 4.1 g
Sodium 1,235.6 mg
Protein 76.8 g
What makes this such an unusual cheese topping?

Chicken breasts with cheese sauce in skillet Patterson Watkins/Mashed

We've already established that the cheese component of this recipe is nothing short of unique. Watkins describes it as "some straight-up surprising stuff," a sort of saucy and melty mix of various cheeses that even left her a bit dubious as she was testing out the recipe. Nevertheless, her cheese topping prevailed just as successfully as it does at Longhorn, with Watkins noting, "The cheese combo is a nice blend of sharp and mild, a good melty mix." 

And, of course, there's also ranch dressing in the mix, something that also threw Watkins for a bit of a loop, but an ingredient that proved itself quite tasty in the cheese realm. "The ranch dressing is that secret ingredient, imparting herbaceous peppery pops, and serving as a really tasty base for this sauce," she describes, "It reduces the need for excess ingredients, it maintains it's stability during simmering and broiling, and it packs a mighty flavor punch." Though Watkins simply uses Hidden Valley ranch in her rendition, she notes that you could also use your favorite ranch brand, or opt for a homemade ranch.

Aside from the ranch, the blend of cheeses is also what makes this saucy topping such a success. Watkins notes that the Parmesan is pretty paramount here, but the other cheeses — mozzarella and provolone — can easily be swapped out for something like Monterey Jack or mild white cheddar.

What should I serve with this copycat Parmesan-crusted chicken recipe

Parmesan crusted chicken, mashed potatoes, and green beans on plate Patterson Watkins/Mashed

When it comes to pairing options for a copycat recipe, it only makes sense that any additional sides might also be copycat recipes. Watkins seconds this idea, noting that you could easily take a (literal menu) page from Longhorn Steakhouse, customizing your plate to be a spitting image of something you'd see at the restaurant. Longhorn has no shortage of popular items, so something like the chain's Firecracker Chicken Wraps, loaded potato soup, French onion soup, or white cheddar stuffed mushrooms would all make for worthwhile accompaniments. Or, take a cue from Watkins: "I could see a copycat version of their loaded baked potato, crispy Brussels sprouts, asparagus, baked sweet potato, or rice pilaf being an excellent accompaniment."

While Watkins certainly does recommend going the Longhorn copycat route with your sides, she also says that she's one for sticking with the classics. Simple mashed potatoes, roasted broccoli, or green beans would all make for great side options, and with an entree so rich and cheesy, a vegetable (or three) would certainly help balance things out. If there's one side you should avoid, it's mac and cheese (be that a Longhorn copycat or any old mac and cheese) — it's just too much extra cheese on top of an already cheesy dish.

