Copycat Longhorn Steakhouse Parmesan Crusted Chicken Recipe

Longhorn Steakhouse may be best known for its delicious steaks — it is in the name, after all — but the restaurant chain also caters to those who aren't looking for red meat. One such menu option is the Parmesan-crusted chicken, a cheesy smorgasbord of breaded chicken breasts and ranch-infused cheese sauce (yes, ranch dressing). Recipe developer Patterson Watkins admits that it was a bit tricky trying to replicate that cheese factor in her copycat version, explaining, "I've had the Longhorn classic before, that cheesy melty medley was a bit of a stumper."

Watkins pondered what could make the cheesy crust such a winner, and even wondered if Longhorn used a specialty spice blend or even added creamy soup to the mix somehow. After some diligent sleuthing, she discovered that no special seasoning was required for the cheesy element of this chicken dish, just good old-fashioned ranch dressing, strange as it may sound (and don't worry, we'll touch more on that later). The result is a juicy chicken breast that's absolutely smothered in cheese, "Just as scrumptious as the OG restaurant version," according to Watkins. So when it comes to going to Longhorn, you can keep ordering the steak — you can get your Parm-crusted chicken fix at home thanks to this recipe.

