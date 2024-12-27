The Thing That Makes McDonald's Filet-O-Fish Unique

If you were around for the early aughts and never had any interest in ordering fish from a fast food joint, that all (probably) changed when you saw McDonald's iconic Filet-O-Fish commercial. You know the one, with the catchy jingle — sung by a fish mounted on a placard — that still plays on a loop somewhere in the recesses of your mind? After the charismatic sea dweller finally convinced you to give the fried fish sandwich a shot, you no doubt realized that, lo and behold, there is something special about this Mickey D's menu item.

Advertisement

Yes, the fish used in the sandwich is real, and yes, the tartar sauce that tops it is perfectly on point, as McDonald's rarely misses the mark in the sauce department. But it's the soft and pillowy bun that makes the McDonald's Filet-O-Fish so dang delicious. You may believe that if you've had a McChicken, cheeseburger, hamburger, or Quarter Pounder from McDonald's, you've had the Filet-O-Fish bun. While that may technically be true, there is a difference: The buns for those sandwiches are toasted while the fish sandwich's bun is steamed to pillowy perfection.