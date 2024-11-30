The McDonald's Filet-O-Fish Bun Swap You Should Try
McDonald's Filet-O-Fish surely has enough diehard fans to give the sandwich icon status. It's always possible to improve upon perfection, however, especially when you're privy to expert advice from a bona fide McDonald's insider. As a former corporate chef for the fast food chain, Mike Haracz has made quite a name for himself on TikTok by sharing interesting tidbits about McDonald's, as well as recommending menu hacks and upgrades. One of these upgrades involves replacing the usual steamed bun that comes with the Filet-O-Fish with an unexpected yet enticing bread option.
In a TikTok video, Haracz suggests that when ordering the sandwich, customers should "sub an English muffin instead of the steamed bun" to create a "pub-style fish sandwich kind of thing." In the past, Haracz has also explained how McDonald's elevates its English muffins by developing special recipes that are proprietary to the restaurant, which distinguishes McDonald's English muffins from their grocery store counterparts. While the Filet-O-Fish's steamed bun gets plenty of love, an English muffin adds a new texture and flavor to the sandwich. Haracz also recommends adding Big Mac sauce to your upgraded Filet-O-Fish for even greater enhancement.
@chefmikeharacz
Possible obstacles to enjoying an upgraded Filet-O-Fish
McDonald's all-day breakfast menu has caused a few problems for the chain, including service delays and unnecessary complications in the kitchen. These days, the restaurant typically makes its breakfast menu available until 10:30 a.m. or 11 a.m. (depending on the policy at your preferred location). Because McDonald's English muffin accompanies breakfast items, it's possible that the staff may not be able to honor your request. While it is true that replacing a bun with an English muffin isn't the same as whipping up a Sausage McMuffin after breakfast service has ended, your success will ultimately depend on the rules at the restaurant you're visiting.
In general, McDonald's encourages diners to customize their orders, like asking for a Big Mac to come with less sauce than it normally would. As for ingredient swaps, these are once again at the discretion of each restaurant. The vast majority of McDonald's restaurants are franchises, and franchisees are allowed to make some operational decisions on their own (although they must uphold certain policies based on their franchise contract). It doesn't hurt to ask if you're intrigued by Mike Haracz's suggestion — just keep in mind that the staff may tell you "no." If that's the case, you can instead try out these other awesome Filet-O-Fish hacks, like asking for additional toppings like lettuce, tomato, pickles, and even bacon.