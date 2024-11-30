The McDonald's Filet-O-Fish Bun Swap You Should Try

McDonald's all-day breakfast menu has caused a few problems for the chain, including service delays and unnecessary complications in the kitchen. These days, the restaurant typically makes its breakfast menu available until 10:30 a.m. or 11 a.m. (depending on the policy at your preferred location). Because McDonald's English muffin accompanies breakfast items, it's possible that the staff may not be able to honor your request. While it is true that replacing a bun with an English muffin isn't the same as whipping up a Sausage McMuffin after breakfast service has ended, your success will ultimately depend on the rules at the restaurant you're visiting.

In general, McDonald's encourages diners to customize their orders, like asking for a Big Mac to come with less sauce than it normally would. As for ingredient swaps, these are once again at the discretion of each restaurant. The vast majority of McDonald's restaurants are franchises, and franchisees are allowed to make some operational decisions on their own (although they must uphold certain policies based on their franchise contract). It doesn't hurt to ask if you're intrigued by Mike Haracz's suggestion — just keep in mind that the staff may tell you "no." If that's the case, you can instead try out these other awesome Filet-O-Fish hacks, like asking for additional toppings like lettuce, tomato, pickles, and even bacon.