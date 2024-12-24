The Complicated Origins Of Pasta Amatriciana

For many travelers, a visit to Rome isn't complete without a sampling of the Italian city's four famous pasta dishes: cacio e pepe, carbonara, pasta alla gricia, and pasta Amatriciana. Which one is not like the others? That would be pasta Amatriciana. The first three are meaty, cheese, and creamy; the last one, sometimes spelled pasta all'Amatriciana, is the only member of the quartet that includes tomatoes. Along with salty preserved pork and a hint of chili pepper, the tomatoes form the base of a rustic sauce that gets finished with the sharp taste of Pecorino Romano cheese.

Here's a historical fact that doesn't quite seem true: Tomatoes are not native to Italy, nor are they native to Europe. Originally from South America, this produce was first transported across the Atlantic in the 1500s as Spaniards colonized the New World. That means that pasta Amatriciana is the result of a complicated cross-cultural exchange, a dish that combines the humble ingredients enjoyed by farmers around the town of Amatrice — the cured pork jowl known as guanciale, the nutty sheep's cheese Pecorino — with a fruit from an entirely different continent.

After the tomato made its way to Europe, Romans and others from the region initially viewed it with suspicion. It's related to the deadly nightshade plant, after all, so they worried that it might be dangerous. Eventually, though, its gorgeous flavor won out, and Italy embraced it enthusiastically. The proof? It's still used in pasta Amatriciana today.

