The Bittersweet Story Of How Honey Mangoes Got Their Name

In 2017, the National Mango Board unveiled a marketing campaign centered around a new name for a product it was trying to get more eyes on: In the U.S., what had previously been sold as the "Ataulfo mango" would henceforth be called the "honey mango." Why? A press release said the name Ataulfo had been "repeatedly reported as hard to pronounce" by American customers. The board reasoned that something that rolled more easily off the tongue might lead to increased sales.

Advertisement

The fact that it's sometimes also called the Champagne mango might give you an idea of why the board was keen to draw attention to this particular fruit: It's an exceptionally delicious variety. Still, this was bittersweet news back in Mexico, where the Ataulfo mango originated. Its earlier name came from the grower who made the fruit famous: Ataúlfo Morales Gordillo, who bought a piece of land in Chiapas in 1948 with several trees that produced phenomenal mangoes. By the time the decade was out, those fruits had become well-known locally and only continued to spread from there — such that by 2003, the Ataulfo mango was one of just a handful of products to receive a government-protected designation in Mexico, similar to how France protects the name Champagne itself.

Advertisement

Mexican growers weren't hot on the name change — which, they said, they weren't consulted on. More than that, they thought that the move erased the important contributions of a key grower — if not the Mexican mango industry itself.