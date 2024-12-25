The Pancake-Flipping Technique You Need To Avoid Batter Splatter
There's always one pancake that ends up oddly shaped after a bad flip. Of course, it's edible and tasty, but often, it's shamefully hidden on the chef's plate due to its appearance. Thankfully, mastering the flip can make all the difference between batter splatter and a clean turn. The key elements are motion and speed. Slide your spatula fully under the pancake and flip it with a quick twist low to the pan. High flips cause more splatter, while a lower motion eliminates this mess.
Starting with a test pancake is never a bad idea. It allows you to gauge cooking time, batter consistency, and gives you a chance to practice flipping. If you find that your motions are a bit too aggressive, try thinking of them as turns instead of flips. You want to achieve a gentle 180-degree rotation with minimal wrist movement. Keep the turn soft, swift, and controlled. If you're making a basic homemade pancake recipe for a large group, be sure not to overcrowd the pan. Leave enough space so you can comfortably turn the pancakes without them hitting each other.
Other tips for the perfect pancake flip
Patience is another key to preventing batter splatter. Wait for little bubbles to break through the batter from the edges to the center. This indicates that the bottom is fully cooked, and some of the batter on top has been able to set. With less runny batter to worry about, your flip will be a lot cleaner.
You can also try taking a page from a pro's playbook. Gordon Ramsay's tip for flipping thin pancakes involves tapping and shaking the pan to loosen the pancake and then flipping it with a toss. This technique is handy, but a spatula provides more control and is beginner-friendly. The type of spatula may also play a big role, especially if you make big flapjacks.
While a spatula with a small head might barely support half of a pancake, a larger one provides stability and makes flipping easier. Grill spatulas, large silicone spatulas, and pancake turners are perfect for the job. Even fish spatulas have many uses and can come in handy for breakfast duty.