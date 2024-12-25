The Pancake-Flipping Technique You Need To Avoid Batter Splatter

There's always one pancake that ends up oddly shaped after a bad flip. Of course, it's edible and tasty, but often, it's shamefully hidden on the chef's plate due to its appearance. Thankfully, mastering the flip can make all the difference between batter splatter and a clean turn. The key elements are motion and speed. Slide your spatula fully under the pancake and flip it with a quick twist low to the pan. High flips cause more splatter, while a lower motion eliminates this mess.

Starting with a test pancake is never a bad idea. It allows you to gauge cooking time, batter consistency, and gives you a chance to practice flipping. If you find that your motions are a bit too aggressive, try thinking of them as turns instead of flips. You want to achieve a gentle 180-degree rotation with minimal wrist movement. Keep the turn soft, swift, and controlled. If you're making a basic homemade pancake recipe for a large group, be sure not to overcrowd the pan. Leave enough space so you can comfortably turn the pancakes without them hitting each other.