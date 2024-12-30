Mistakes Everyone Makes With Homemade Garlic Knots

While you can make shortcut garlic knots with canned biscuits, this dish usually starts with a yeasted dough. And if you want the best version you can make, that's what you need to work with, too. Although you can find dedicated garlic knot recipes, the dough used is generally pizza dough. Originally, these knots would have been made to use up offcuts. So, you can pick your usually favorite pizza dough recipe and go from there.

But the step you shouldn't skip is proofing your yeast. This is a way of testing if these little microbes are active before you proceed with your recipe. If you're wondering how to proof yeast, it basically involves mixing the yeast from your recipe, sugar, and a little slightly warm water and leaving it for 10 minutes. If the yeast bubbles up, it's active and you can proceed with your recipe. If it doesn't, you might need to buy some more.

It might seem like an extra, unnecessary step, especially if you're using instant yeast. However, it can save you time and effort. It's better to know at the start whether or not it's going to do its job and get the dough to rise. If you don't proof it and it turns out that the yeast has perished, you won't know until your dough fails to rise. At which point you will have wasted an hour or so of time and a whole load of flour.

