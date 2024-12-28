Homemade Double Chocolate and Peanut Butter Cereal Bars Recipe

Sure, granola bars are delicious, but sometimes you're craving something with a bit more crunch. If that's the case, these homemade double chocolate and peanut butter cereal bars, made by recipe developer Catherine Brookes, are just what you need. Blending rich chocolate, creamy peanut butter, and crunchy cereal, this recipe is a real crowd-pleaser. These bars can absolutely pass as a breakfast, whilst being sweet enough to enjoy for an afternoon snack or dessert too.

Rather than using soft, stodgy oats, we use a mixture of honey hoops and crisp rice cereal here. Since there's no baking required for this recipe, the cereal retains its satisfying crunch, giving the bars a light and airy texture. This crispy combo is combined with smooth peanut butter and enhanced with the warmth of vanilla and the richness of cocoa powder. And the chocolatey goodness doesn't stop there. These bars are also topped with a generous layer of melted dark chocolate. Yum!

You can prep this easy recipe in just 20 minutes before it's ready to pop in the fridge to set. Once sliced up, the bars will keep well at room temperature for up to five days. So, these are great to make in advance for grab-and-go treats throughout the week.

