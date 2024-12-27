John Lennon's Last Meal Was A New York Deli Classic

On December 8, 1980, John Lennon — the co-founder, co-lead vocalist, and rhythm guitarist of The Beatles — spent his day immersed in music and life's simple pleasures. After breakfast, a haircut, a photoshoot, and an afternoon interview with Rolling Stone, he and his wife Yoko Ono headed to The Record Plant (a famous music studio in New York City) to mix their song "Walking On Thin Ice." Before commencing their session, Lennon reportedly enjoyed a modest meal of a corned beef sandwich and a cup of hot tea at the city's legendary Stage Deli.

Lennon's final repast, like many celebs' last meals, was consistent with his usual culinary inclinations. Despite global fame, he often favored comfort foods consistent with his British roots and his adopted home in New York. Corned beef, a staple in many New York delicatessens that comes from the cow's brisket, resonated with his appreciation for unassuming fare. His love for tea, a quintessentially British beverage, meanwhile, highlighted his connection to his homeland.