The 21st-Century Origins Of The Revolver Cocktail

Most people probably aren't familiar with forgotten whiskey-based drinks like the Blood and Sand or the whiskey cobbler, but among the most-ordered cocktails, you've certainly heard of the old fashioned, the Manhattan, and perhaps, the revolver. Conceived in 2004 by San Francisco bartender Jon Santer, the revolver cocktail has quickly earned its place as a beloved staple in bars worldwide.

Advertisement

With a surplus of Bulleit bourbon (which few were familiar with at the time) and a desire to highlight its spicy, robust flavors, Santer drew inspiration from the Manhattan cocktail while working at now-closed Bruno's jazz club in the Mission District. He paired the bourbon with coffee liqueur and orange bitters to provide a rich yet citrusy brightness and garnished with a flamed orange peel to add a smoky, aromatic element. This harmony of flavors ensured the cocktail remained approachable yet complex. "I wanted to create a drink from readily available materials, that anyone with a little bit of skill could make," Santer told PUNCH.

The cocktail's gun-oriented moniker is not only evocative of the drink's bold flavors, smoky garnish, and Bulleit's name (get it?) but also pays homage to The Beatles' iconic 1966 album. It's no wonder Santer's concoction would eventually become a favorite among both novice drinkers and cocktail enthusiasts. Nevertheless, it wouldn't take off for another two years.

Advertisement