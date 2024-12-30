The 21st-Century Origins Of The Revolver Cocktail
Most people probably aren't familiar with forgotten whiskey-based drinks like the Blood and Sand or the whiskey cobbler, but among the most-ordered cocktails, you've certainly heard of the old fashioned, the Manhattan, and perhaps, the revolver. Conceived in 2004 by San Francisco bartender Jon Santer, the revolver cocktail has quickly earned its place as a beloved staple in bars worldwide.
With a surplus of Bulleit bourbon (which few were familiar with at the time) and a desire to highlight its spicy, robust flavors, Santer drew inspiration from the Manhattan cocktail while working at now-closed Bruno's jazz club in the Mission District. He paired the bourbon with coffee liqueur and orange bitters to provide a rich yet citrusy brightness and garnished with a flamed orange peel to add a smoky, aromatic element. This harmony of flavors ensured the cocktail remained approachable yet complex. "I wanted to create a drink from readily available materials, that anyone with a little bit of skill could make," Santer told PUNCH.
The cocktail's gun-oriented moniker is not only evocative of the drink's bold flavors, smoky garnish, and Bulleit's name (get it?) but also pays homage to The Beatles' iconic 1966 album. It's no wonder Santer's concoction would eventually become a favorite among both novice drinkers and cocktail enthusiasts. Nevertheless, it wouldn't take off for another two years.
How did the revolver evolve from niche to iconic?
The revolver cocktail remained a relatively low-profile drink until Jon Santer joined the opening team of Bourbon & Branch, one of the city's most iconic craft cocktail bars. Bourbon & Branch opened its doors in 2006, quickly establishing itself as a trailblazer in the modern speakeasy movement. Santer introduced his original cocktail to the bar's curated menu, but amid 62 mixed drinks, the revolver took some time to gain traction. The drink's real breakthrough came when Bourbon & Branch launched the Library, a semi-private space with a minimalist menu featuring only a few hand-picked drinks — including the revolver. This exclusive spotlight introduced it to a wider audience of cocktail enthusiasts, sparking its popularity and cementing its place in the modern cocktail canon.
The revolver's rise to fame is no accident. It's a cocktail built for versatility and broad appeal that, like such popular drinks as the gin and tonic and white Russian, anyone can recreate at home. All you need is Bulleit bourbon (or your choice of whiskey), a coffee liqueur like Kahlua or Mr. Black (Santer used Tia Maria in the original), orange bitters, and an orange peel. Stir the liquid ingredients in a mixing glass with ice, and strain the drink into a Nick & Nora or coupe glass. Flame the orange peel, expressing its oils into the cocktail, then use the peel as a garnish.