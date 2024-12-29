Think Twice Before Buying Meat At Target

There are quite a few Target food shopping hacks that will change your life, such as signing up for a RedCard to save a bit of money on groceries. The chain has lots to offer consumers, especially when you consider just how easy it is to overspend at the store when you only intend on picking a few items. However, you might want to think twice about buying meat at Target for a very simple yet important reason. Unlike a lot of other grocery stores, Target does not employ an on-site butcher or have an actual meat department, which can be problematic for a few important reasons.

Along with concerns about the quality of the meat you're buying, the lack of a butcher means that customers can't have select cuts of meat trimmed to their liking and will be unable to request any special orders. That means you probably won't find a suitable cut for a seared filet mignon and mushrooms recipe. Additionally, butchers frequently source meat from local distributors, and this practice is less likely when you're dealing with a chain store that doesn't offer an on-site butcher, who would normally be responsible for ordering items.