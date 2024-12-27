Reese's New Red Velvet Peanut Butter Cups Aren't Bringing The Love This Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day on its way, and with it comes an onslaught of red and pink treats. This year, the Hershey company is putting together the two things that have become synonymous with the holiday: chocolate and the color red. The company is premiering limited-edition Reese's Red Velvet Peanut Butter Cups. The Reese's cups will be available in three sizes — a bag of miniature cups, a two-cup pack, and a king-size pack –all perfect for your Valentine's Day chocolate needs.

These Reese's treats will bring together two classic sweets. One is the ever-popular classic Reese's Peanut Butter Cup, which has been around for nearly a century. The other is the lightly chocolatey and shockingly colored red velvet cake. As someone who enjoys red velvet cake and whose favorite candy is Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, I knew I had to try this new flavor as soon as possible. I gathered the bag of Reese's Red Velvet Peanut Butter Cups provided to me by Hershey's — along with some standard Reese's cups I had in my house — and got to tasting.