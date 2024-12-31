America's Oldest Grocery Store Chain Is Almost 150 Years Old

There are a handful of grocery store chains in the U.S. that are household names — from Aldi and Publix to Whole Foods and Albertson's — but the country's oldest grocery chain dates back to 1883 when its founder, Barney Kroger, opened up his first grocery store in Cincinnati, Ohio, with all the money he had — $372. Kroger's early motto was "Never sell anything you would not want yourself." That seems to have paid off, as the store is quickly approaching its 150th birthday (in 2033). With all these years under its belt, part of the untold truth of Kroger is that it's one of the most recognized names in the grocery industry and also runs 35 food manufacturing plants.

Advertisement

What made Kroger stand out from the start was its groundbreaking approach. In 1901, it introduced a revolutionary concept and changed grocery stores forever by baking its own bread. After adding a butcher department, Kroger was on the precipice of "one-stop shopping," as customers previously had to visit different specialized shops to check off everything on their grocery list. While it wasn't the first to adopt the "supermarket" model, the chain has been behind many innovations that have changed the way we shop for groceries in the U.S.