14 Ingredients That Will Take Store-Bought Butter To The Next Level

We all know the power of butter. It's practically the same word as better for a reason. But what if we made our store-bought butter even better? Upgrading butter is easy. Let that butter soften at room temperature and then choose an ingredient to mix in. But what should you mix in? That's the hard part! Garlic butter? A classic crowd-pleaser. Cinnamon sugar butter? Sweet perfection. But let's go beyond the basics. Get ready to peek into your pantry, go down a new grocery store aisle, and maybe even raid the alcohol cabinet. Or just add water. (Yes, water. Stay with us here.)

Once you've mixed in your chosen ingredients, you have options. Keep it soft and spreadable for instant gratification, or make a compound butter to have on hand all week. Just roll your butter into a log using plastic wrap or parchment paper, twist the ends like candy, and chill it. When it's firm, slice off a perfect pat to elevate just about anything.

Do you want to make blue cheese butter for that special steak, citrus butter for superior scones, or coffee butter for better bagels? Butterly brilliant options abound, so get ready to spread the joy — and the butter.