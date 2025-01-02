How Unhealthy Are Capri Suns Really?

A product brimming with nostalgic appeal, Capri Sun juice pouches are a staple of lunchboxes and backpacks everywhere. While their convenience is undisputed, and refreshing flavors like orange, apple, cherry, and strawberry are certainly enticing to palates of all ages, Capri Suns aren't all they're cracked up to be. While defining what's healthy or unhealthy can be complicated and is really up to the individual or family, there are a few notable concerns about the drinks.

Some advocacy groups have pointed out the problematic nature of marketing a sugary drink to children. While it appears that Capri Sun heeded the cries of parents by tweaking the original formula to include less sugar by using monk fruit as a sweetener, the ingredient label on Capri Sun's Wild Cherry flavor lists sugar as the second ingredient after filtered water and shows a total sugar content of 11 grams, with 9 grams of added sugar, making up 18% of a person's total daily allowance.

There's also a shady truth about Capri Suns because these child-friendly drinks are prone to developing mold, which can be quite a shock when you're in the mood for a refreshing beverage. Seemingly intact pouches of the juice have been found to contain mold even with refrigeration, which prompted the company to respond that damaged packaging may have allowed air to enter the pouch. When this air made contact with the preservative-free juice drink, mold was the natural consequence.

