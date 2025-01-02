How Unhealthy Are Capri Suns Really?
A product brimming with nostalgic appeal, Capri Sun juice pouches are a staple of lunchboxes and backpacks everywhere. While their convenience is undisputed, and refreshing flavors like orange, apple, cherry, and strawberry are certainly enticing to palates of all ages, Capri Suns aren't all they're cracked up to be. While defining what's healthy or unhealthy can be complicated and is really up to the individual or family, there are a few notable concerns about the drinks.
Some advocacy groups have pointed out the problematic nature of marketing a sugary drink to children. While it appears that Capri Sun heeded the cries of parents by tweaking the original formula to include less sugar by using monk fruit as a sweetener, the ingredient label on Capri Sun's Wild Cherry flavor lists sugar as the second ingredient after filtered water and shows a total sugar content of 11 grams, with 9 grams of added sugar, making up 18% of a person's total daily allowance.
There's also a shady truth about Capri Suns because these child-friendly drinks are prone to developing mold, which can be quite a shock when you're in the mood for a refreshing beverage. Seemingly intact pouches of the juice have been found to contain mold even with refrigeration, which prompted the company to respond that damaged packaging may have allowed air to enter the pouch. When this air made contact with the preservative-free juice drink, mold was the natural consequence.
Are Capri Suns harmful to your health?
It's well-established that regularly consuming more than the recommended amount of sugar can have health consequences, but a single Capri Sun on occasion is unlikely to cause long-term health problems. However, consumers may be less familiar with the impact of mold. Kraft, the company that manufactures Capri Suns in the U.S., stated on a FAQ page for the drink that the product's natural ingredients would be vulnerable to mold growth in the event of damage to the pouch.
The company advises consumers to get rid of any juice pouches that develop damage, such as punctures or tears in the plastic. It also claimed that independent testing confirmed that select juice pouches contain a common food mold that doesn't pose any significant health hazards.
Finding out that your Capri Sun has some unwanted elements is certainly a shock, but consuming a small amount of mold probably won't hurt you. Your stomach acids will take care of the mold during digestion, and the unpleasant taste prevents most people from consuming more than a tiny amount. There are exceptions, however, such as people with medical conditions that limit immune function, as these individuals face a greater risk of serious symptoms regardless of how much mold is consumed. Capri Suns certainly aren't hazardous to your health, but based on sugar content and mold growth, there may be more wholesome beverage options for kids and adults alike.