Rich And Flaky Nutella-Stuffed Croissants Recipe

It's hard to look away when you see a croissant, and if it's filled with Nutella ... well, chances are you're going to be riveted until you take a bite. You don't have to go to a French bakery to experience that sequence of events — just follow Mashed recipe developer Patterson Watkins' rich and flaky Nutella-stuffed croissant recipe. Watkins shared her hesitation about taking on the seemingly arduous task of making croissants from scratch, but her initial ambivalence worked in everyone's favor.

One of the key components of flaky croissant dough is incorporating cold butter into the dough. "My lack-luster energy level created a lazy-ish hack that, to my pleasant surprise, worked out fantastically," Watkins says and explains, "Instead of constantly folding and pressing and folding and pressing dough and butter, I portioned the dough, rolled the dough into disks, spread those disks with softened butter, and stacked those." She enthusiastically adds, "Didn't break a sweat once!" While that's not a traditional croissant-making technique, she confirms, "the results were phenomenal," and describes, "The croissants were absolutely delicious and buttery and that right balance of sweet."

This recipe yields a dozen Nutella-filled croissants, so if you aren't eating them all right away, store them at room temperature for a day, in the fridge for a few days (reheat as needed), or freeze them for future joy. "Just know that your croissants will loose a little of that fresh-baked wow factor if they are reheated frozen," Watkins notes.

