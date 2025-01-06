Rich And Flaky Nutella-Stuffed Croissants Recipe

By Patterson Watkins and Mashed Staff
wooden bowls loaded with Nutella filled croissants Patterson Watkins/Mashed

It's hard to look away when you see a croissant, and if it's filled with Nutella ... well, chances are you're going to be riveted until you take a bite. You don't have to go to a French bakery to experience that sequence of events — just follow Mashed recipe developer Patterson Watkins' rich and flaky Nutella-stuffed croissant recipe. Watkins shared her hesitation about taking on the seemingly arduous task of making croissants from scratch, but her initial ambivalence worked in everyone's favor. 

One of the key components of flaky croissant dough is incorporating cold butter into the dough. "My lack-luster energy level created a lazy-ish hack that, to my pleasant surprise, worked out fantastically," Watkins says and explains, "Instead of constantly folding and pressing and folding and pressing dough and butter, I portioned the dough, rolled the dough into disks, spread those disks with softened butter, and stacked those." She enthusiastically adds, "Didn't break a sweat once!" While that's not a traditional croissant-making technique, she confirms, "the results were phenomenal," and describes, "The croissants were absolutely delicious and buttery and that right balance of sweet."

This recipe yields a dozen Nutella-filled croissants, so if you aren't eating them all right away, store them at room temperature for a day, in the fridge for a few days (reheat as needed), or freeze them for future joy. "Just know that your croissants will loose a little of that fresh-baked wow factor if they are reheated frozen," Watkins notes.

Gather the ingredients for rich and flaky Nutella-stuffed croissants

Nutella filled croissant ingredients Patterson Watkins/Mashed

For this Nutella-stuffed croissant recipe, you'll need a packet of active dry yeast, warm milk, all-purpose flour, granulated sugar, eggs, softened salted butter, Nutella, and powdered sugar.

Step 1: Combine milk and yeast

Milk and yeast in measuring cup Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Sprinkle yeast over warm milk and set aside for 5 minutes to bloom.

Step 2: Mix flour and sugar

Flour and sugra in stand mixer bowl with hook Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Meanwhile, place flour and granulated sugar in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the dough hook attachment. Mix on low speed to combine.

Step 3: Stir in egg and yeast/milk mixture

Egg milk sugar flour bowl Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Add 1 egg and the yeast/milk mixture to the bowl. Stir on low speed until a shaggy dough forms.

Step 4: Stir in butter

Stirring butter into dough mixture Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Add 2 tablespoons of softened butter to the bowl and continue stirring on low until combined.

Step 5: Knead dough

Kneaded dough in stand mixer bowl Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Increase the mixer's speed to medium and knead the dough for 5 minutes (the dough will be shiny and springy).

Step 6: Cover dough and set aside

Dough in plastic wrap covered bowl Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and set aside to rest for 30 minutes.

Step 7: Portion out the dough

12 dough balls on baking sheet Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Once rested, divide the dough into 12 even portions. Loosely wrap with plastic to keep the portions from drying out.

Step 8: Roll dough into disks

Flat dough disk on baking sheet Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Sprinkle a clean work surface with a little flour and, working with one portion at a time, roll into thin disks.

Step 9: Spread butter on dough

Butter spread on flattened dough disk Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Once all the portions have been prepped, divide the butter between 11 of the disks (about a heaping tablespoon per), and spread to coat.

Step 10: Stack dough

Stacked dough disks on baking sheet Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Stack the disks on top of each other, finishing with the un-buttered disk.

Step 11: Chill dough stack

Flat dough disks stacked on baking sheet covered with plastic wrap Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Wrap the stack in plastic wrap and freeze for 30 minutes (or refrigerate overnight) to firm-up the butter. (This will help make the croissants flaky.)

Step 12: Roll out the dough

Rolling pin with flat dough circle Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Once chilled, roll the dough into a large, thin circle.

Step 13: Cut dough into wedges

Flat dough circle sliced in 12 wedges Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Using a pizza cutter, portion the dough into 12 even wedges.

Step 14: Add Nutella and roll

Nutella dollop on dough wedge with rolled dough Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Place a dollop of Nutella (about a heaping tablespoon) about 1-inch from the edge of one of the wedges and roll the dough toward the center/point. Repeat until all croissants are rolled.

Step 15: Place rolled pastries on baking sheet

Rolled croissant dough on baking sheet Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Step 16: Proof croissants

Croissants on baking sheet wrapped with plastic Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Cover the baking sheet with plastic wrap and set aside to proof and rise for 3 hours, or until doubled in size.

Step 17: Preheat oven

Oven preheat setting display Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Once the croissants have proofed, preheat the oven to 400 F.

Step 18: Make egg wash

Egg wash in bowl Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Combine the remaining egg with 1 teaspoon of water and whisk to make the egg wash.

Step 19: Brush croissants

Croissant dough brushed with egg wash Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Brush the croissants with the egg wash and place in the oven.

Step 20: Bake, rotating halfway

Oven temperature setting display Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Bake the croissants for 10 minutes, rotate the baking sheet, and reduce heat to 350 F. Continue to bake for 10 to 15 minutes or until the croissants are cooked through and deeply golden brown.

Step 21: Remove and cool croissants

Baked croissants cooling on baking sheet and rack Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Remove from the oven and set aside to cool on a wire rack.

Step 22: Sprinkle sugar and serve

Powdered sugar dusted croissants on baking sheet Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Once cooled, sprinkle the croissants with powdered sugar, and serve.

As if homemade croissants weren't alluring enough, these from-scratch flaky pastries come stuffed with rich and chocolatey Nutella.

Prep Time
5
hours
Cook Time
20
minutes
servings
12
Croissants
nutella filled croissants in bowl closeup
Total time: 5 hours, 20 minutes

Ingredients

  • 1 (2 ¼-teaspoons) packet active dry yeast
  • 1 cup warm milk
  • 3 cups all-purpose flour
  • 3 tablespoons granulated sugar
  • 2 eggs, divided
  • 2 tablespoons + 1 cup salted butter, softened, divided
  • 1 cup Nutella
  • ½ cup powdered sugar

Directions

  1. Sprinkle yeast over warm milk and set aside for 5 minutes to bloom.
  2. Meanwhile, place flour and granulated sugar in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the dough hook attachment. Mix on low speed to combine.
  3. Add 1 egg and the yeast/milk mixture to the bowl. Stir on low speed until a shaggy dough forms.
  4. Add 2 tablespoons of softened butter to the bowl and continue stirring on low until combined.
  5. Increase the mixer's speed to medium and knead the dough for 5 minutes (the dough will be shiny and springy).
  6. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and set aside to rest for 30 minutes.
  7. Once rested, divide the dough into 12 even portions. Loosely wrap with plastic to keep the portions from drying out.
  8. Sprinkle a clean work surface with a little flour and, working with one portion at a time, roll into thin disks.
  9. Once all the portions have been prepped, divide the butter between 11 of the disks (about a heaping tablespoon per), and spread to coat.
  10. Stack the disks on top of each other, finishing with the un-buttered disk.
  11. Wrap the stack in plastic wrap and freeze for 30 minutes (or refrigerate overnight) to firm-up the butter. (This will help make the croissants flaky.)
  12. Once chilled, roll the dough into a large, thin circle.
  13. Using a pizza cutter, portion the dough into 12 even wedges.
  14. Place a dollop of Nutella (about a heaping tablespoon) about 1-inch from the edge of one of the wedges and roll the dough toward the center/point. Repeat until all croissants are rolled.
  15. Transfer the filled croissants to a large parchment-lined baking sheet (it might take 2 baking sheets), spacing out about 1-inch apart.
  16. Cover the baking sheet with plastic wrap and set aside to proof and rise for 3 hours, or until doubled in size.
  17. Once the croissants have proofed, preheat the oven to 400 F.
  18. Combine the remaining egg with 1 teaspoon of water and whisk to make the egg wash.
  19. Brush the croissants with the egg wash and place in the oven.
  20. Bake the croissants for 10 minutes, rotate the baking sheet, and reduce heat to 350 F. Continue to bake for 10 to 15 minutes or until the croissants are cooked through and deeply golden brown.
  21. Remove from the oven and set aside to cool on a wire rack.
  22. Once cooled, sprinkle the croissants with powdered sugar, and serve.

Nutrition

Calories per Serving 456
Total Fat 26.3 g
Saturated Fat 18.6 g
Trans Fat 0.7 g
Cholesterol 74.5 mg
Total Carbohydrates 48.7 g
Dietary Fiber 2.4 g
Total Sugars 22.5 g
Sodium 167.0 mg
Protein 6.6 g
The information shown is Edamam’s estimate based on available ingredients and preparation. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.
What are tips for making perfect Nutella croissants?

Nutella filled croissants in bowl closeup Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Watkins shares a genius trick to make this croissant recipe easier on the pastry chef, but as she notes, "There's some culinary science at play when it comes to croissants." The flaky texture is a result of the technique employed to make them (even with some tweaks). "That layered butter and dough bit provides puff, crispness, and that coveted flakiness," Watkins explains and adds, "Without it, you'll end up with a sweet bread roll." Although the recipe calls for a fairly elaborate method, Watkins promises assures us that the reward is worth it. Plus, her creative method is less time-consuming than a traditional croissant recipe.  

You'll note that Watkins switches the oven temperature from 400 F to 350 F partway through cooking. "[This] is to keep the outside of the croissant from cooking and browning faster than the inside can bake and rise," she explains. "That first jolt of heat engages the butter, initiates the rise, and begins to crisp that outer layer. The reduction slows that browning and further allows those layers to form from the inside." We told you it was all science!

Can I add a different kind of filling to these croissants?

Nutella filled croissants in bowls with nutella jar Patterson Watkins/Mashed

"Nutella is magic," Watkins raves — and there's not much to say to counter her opinion. Aside from the gustatory qualities, she points out that "It doesn't smush out during the baking process." On the other hand, she notes that other nut butters can have this result as they bake. If you're looking for an alternative but want to keep a similar flavor profile, Watkins suggests using pieces of unmelted bar chocolate.

Depending on what you want to stuff your croissants with, Watkins recommends, "Sometimes it is best to fill your croissants after baking them (unstuffed), piping filling into them or cutting them in half and creating a filled-sandwich-like croissant." This is a good option if you're looking to fill them with a nut butter that wouldn't have the desired effect in the oven. Meanwhile, if you're going for a croissant sandwich twist, Watkins says, "The sky is the limit ... whipped cream and berries, pastry cream (and dunked in chocolate — super yum), sweetened cream cheese and fruits, almond paste ... you name it!" You'll be a croissant-making pro once you try all the variations!

