12 Decadent Nutella Recipes

Some flavor combinations are so absurdly delicious that it's as if they were meant to be together. And if there is one culinary pairing that can make us believe in True Love, it's chocolate and hazelnuts, especially in the perfected form of Nutella. The story goes that the original recipe was a matter of necessity. In the wake of World War II, cocoa was scarce and pricey in Europe, so two enterprising brothers, Pietro and Giovanni Ferrero, devised a new confection — a paste made of hazelnuts, sugar, and a scant amount of valuable cocoa. Thanks to Pietro's creativity and Giovanni's business savvy, the product took off. The first iteration of the recipe was shaped into hard blocks, like chocolate bars, and called Giandujot. Over time, the brothers tweaked the recipe, turning it into a spreadable product that they first named SuperCrema and then, by the 1960s, Nutella.

There is no wrong way to eat Nutella. One of the best things about it is that it is just as credible as a breakfast food as a dessert. You can spread it on toast instead of peanut butter or mix it into ice cream, and arguably the best way to eat it is straight out of the jar by the spoonful. But there are many other creative ways to incorporate it into recipes to show off its range and unrivaled deliciousness. Here are a few of our favorite options to get you started.