Why Papa John's Includes Pepperoncinis With Your Pizza

We have a sneaking suspicion that if someone acts like they don't care about thoughtful little gestures, they simply aren't being honest with themselves. How else could one say they aren't tickled by a handwritten note tucked in their lunch box or a single flower placed on the hood of the car for them to find? It's those sort of warm and fuzzy feelings that Papa John's founder John Schnatter knew he would evoke by placing a sort-of-spicy little pepperoncino in every Papa John's pizza box.

Perhaps you've always found the inclusion of the pepper mysterious. Or maybe you're the type who would prefer to take the gift without asking any questions — but we found answers nonetheless. Papa John's Chief Ingredient Officer Sean Muldoon told Thrillist that while the pepper is now recognized as Schnatter's signature, the Papa John's founder wasn't the father of that idea. He got it from whomever ran Rocky's Sub Pub in Jeffersonville, Indiana, where Schnatter washed dishes as a student.

"John always acknowledged how much people loved that inclusion of the pepper, and since day one, he made sure there was a pepper in every one of his pizza boxes, too," Muldoon explained. That wasn't the only freebie either! Papa John's garlic dipping sauce — which is also included in every box — practically spearheaded the tradition of dipping sauces for pizza. (If you want to imitate the chain, too, you can try our copycat recipe for Papa John's garlic dipping sauce.)

