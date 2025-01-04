What's The Oldest Bar (That's Still Open) In North Carolina?
Head over to a restaurant called Bistro Roca in Blowing Rock, North Carolina, and inside, you may be surprised to find the oldest continuously operating bar in the state. Antlers Bar has been serving patrons for over nine decades — almost as long as one of New York City's oldest bars, Julius' Bar in Greenwich Village, which opened in 1930. Antlers Bar was established in 1932, which, interestingly enough, was before Prohibition ended in the U.S. That explains why Antlers says on its website that it's been serving booze "more or less legally" since its establishment.
You'd think the state's oldest bar might be serving old-school cocktails in need of a comeback like the Sazerac or mint juleps, but the offerings at Antlers Bar today include a selection of red and white wines alongside an inspired list of mocktails and signature drinks.
For example, there are plenty of unique ways to drink whiskey, ranging from classic highballs to other classic cocktails. However, Antlers Bar gets creative with a single-malt Scotch in its Artemis Fowl — Laphroaig served hot with ginger, honey, lemon, and bitters. Another Antlers' specialty is the Sparkle Pony, made with Sauza Hornitos, Cointreau, St. Germain, cranberry, lime — and yes, edible glitter.
How did Antlers Bar get its oldest-bar title?
Technically speaking, another North Carolina establishment called The Tavern in Old Salem, dating back to the 18th century, was the oldest bar in North Carolina — until it shut down in 2019. The restaurant property was sold by Old Salem, Inc. (which had been running it since the 1960s), and the buyer, RJS Properties, has plans to renovate it and reopen it. Still, this interruption in service bumped Antlers Bar into its current position since it's been continuously slinging drinks since the 1930s.
In its early days, Antlers Bar served as a haven for those seeking forbidden spirits. After 1937, when Prohibition officially ended in North Carolina, Antlers was able to do business outside of the shadows, and it's been a Blowing Rock institution ever since. Nowadays, patrons come for a tipple amid the bar's rustic ambience and antlers motif. Visitors can also check out its huge collection of pics of local pets adorning the walls, which the bar has been collecting for around 15 years.