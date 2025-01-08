11 Best High Protein Frozen Meals To Buy At The Store, According To Reviews
The love of protein-packed eating has stirred a movement by food producers in every sector to add high-protein options that meet the needs of these specialized customers. Whether it's for adhering to a keto-style diet, packing on lean mass to maximize gym gains or simply striking a workable carb-to-protein ratio without sacrificing enjoyment, protein fiends can find a slew of selections to satisfy their macro management. And nowhere is the eating heartier than in the frozen food section, where high-protein meals have muscled their way into the hearts and budgets of busy shoppers looking to get their protein in as convenient a format as possible.
If you're ready to add high-protein meals to your existing high-protein snacks and power shakes, you'll need to know which options suit your needs best while providing savory satisfaction. I snuck a peek at the various high-protein meals found in the biggest grocery chains around to see which pre-packaged possibilities were preferred by protein lovers around the web. With at least 18 grams of protein from a variety of sources and a meteor shower's worth of stars bestowed upon them by generous reviewers, these are your best bets for high-protein frozen meals that can be had with just a trip to the supermarket and a tap of the payment terminal.
Vital Pursuit Gluten Free Frozen Cauliflower Crust Chicken Bacon Ranch Piada
Leave it to a company like Vital Pursuit to bring all the best bits of high-protein eating for health into a single delicious frozen meal, and in the form of pizza, no less. This producer aims for high-quality ingredients that address dietary preferences of the contemporary consumer by fine-tuning trendy recipes and making options like gluten-free cauliflower crust on a chicken and bacon Ranch piada — a filled Italian flatbread —nukable in the microwave for quick and easy nourishment. Think of it as Old World street food offered with a focus on the new world protein fan.
In this handheld taco-like wrap, you get 22 grams of protein thanks to grilled white meat chicken and a four-cheese blend. With 15 total fat grams, 50 milligrams of cholesterol, 760 milligrams of sodium, and 6 grams of sugar, you can keep your less-than-desirable macros largely in line while downing the ones you want in an enjoyable heat-and-eat creation. And with a 4.5-star average among 87 ratings from fans who praise the gluten-free crust and balance of flavors, it's both flavorful and favorable for your daily protein count.
Lean Cuisine Herb Roasted Chicken
For fans of Sunday dinner at mom's, there's Lean Cuisine Frozen Meatloaf with Mashed Potatoes, a 20-gram protein power player that lets you settle into familiar fare that won't set you back on your path to maximum fitness. It comes in a compact 250-calorie package, with 7 total fat grams, 50 milligrams of cholesterol, 800 milligrams of sodium, and 4 grams of sugar — not too shabby, considering the whole bowl is yours to enjoy on your own. The rest of the family can find something else to eat.
If customer esteem matters in your shopping world, you'll be happy to hear that this frozen food fest has rounded up a 4.4-star average among a staggering 3,868 ratings on Amazon. Portion size, nostalgia factor, and reasonable pricing are all cause to celebrate, according to the online shopping set. In a sector where eating for pleasure and eating for health often take diverging paths, it's a comfort to know you can make a single purchase and get generous portions of both in a frozen high-protein meal delivered to your front porch.
Healthy Choice Max Frozen Honey Sriracha Chicken
When low-cal frozen food maverick Healthy Choice launches a line of packaged meals with high-protein potential, finicky eaters take notice. And when those meals feature a specialty mix like honey sriracha chicken, the possibilities become utterly indulgent. Luckily, the numbers align to make this premium pick a healthy pleasure. With 34 grams of protein stemming from chicken and soybeans, it's a colossal blend and one of the highest counts in the freezer case.
The 450 calories keeps you right around the 500-per-meal range with only 11 total grams of fat, 75 milligrams of cholesterol, and 570 milligrams of sodium coming along for the ride. There are 19 grams of sugar, with 13 grams of added sugar ringing up at 26% of your daily allotment — something for the sugar-sensitive to be aware of. The Target listing shows a glowing 4.3-star average among 168 ratings; reviewers adore the super-sized portions and the sweet-and-spicy flavor kick. If eating lots of protein every day is a key factor in your fitness plan, this box is a sure winner to add to your shopping list.
Real Good Boneless Garlic Parmesan Chicken Bites
It's rough knowing chicken nuggets are just a feather away from being a healthy protein, save for the deep-fried batter that makes them crispy. Real Good goes out of its way to provide boneless chicken bites flavored with garlic and Parmesan to recreate a bar bite favorite that serves up 21 grams of protein per serving. Every bag contains five four-ounce servings, letting you share your prime protein-based fare with fellow chicken fans — or pace yourself and savor the entire bag on your own if you like. It's your grocery money, so you get to choose.
There's not much to detract from the healthy aspects of these chunks of marinated chicken. Six total fat grams, 70 milligrams of cholesterol and 500 milligrams of sodium are all under the 25% range for your recommended daily allowance, and there's only a single gram of sugar involved here, too. The Parmesan garlic seasoning makes these bits and bobs perfect for enjoying on their own, tossed into rice, or topping a salad to add a few other macros into your formerly-frozen meal. They also heat up in the microwave in a fast three minutes, so you're never too long away from a satisfying protein punch. They boast a 4.1-star average across 130 ratings from Walmart shoppers who love their juiciness and the way they cook up in an air fryer.
Healthy Choice Max Lemon Herb Chicken
Healthy Choice makes it easy for customers to find high-protein frozen fare with its Max selections, a sub-brand that packs upscale offerings like lemon herb chicken with a sizzling 33 grams of lean protein. It all comes wrapped in a mixture of orzo pasta and veggies dressed in a lemon vinaigrette that fills your nutritional journal with 460 calories, 14 total fat grams, 70 milligrams of cholesterol, 580 milligrams of sodium and 5 grams of sugar. If frozen high-protein meals have a fine-dining option, this box might be it.
The 4.4-star average among 150 ratings at Target are a solid indication that customers have this Healthy Choice high on their shopping lists. The acclaim comes from aspects like the generous portion, exceptional flavor, and noteworthy feel of real food, a rarity in the world of frozen meals. With so much to love in a lunch-supper combo you can have piping hot and ready to savor in a matter of minutes, keeping your protein count where you want it may not get more desirable than this well-received recipe.
Kevin's Natural Foods Thai-Style Coconut Chicken
You can skip the takeout menus that don't always list a complete nutrition profile by picking up Kevin's Natural Foods Thai-Style Coconut Chicken, a frozen version of a restaurant specialty you can eat in the comfort of home. You get three five-ounce servings that provide 180 calories each, an encouraging vehicle for delivering 23 grams of protein to your system. There are also a modest seven total grams of fat, 70 milligrams of cholesterol, 430 milligrams of sodium and only three grams of sugar, all of which keep you within a quarter of your daily counts. Not bad for a chicken and rice dish you can tote along in your messenger bag for healthy workplace dining.
Amazon shoppers have been more than generous, heaping a 4.2-star average across 2,087 total ratings and write-ups, one of the best-reviewed high-protein frozen meals on the scene. Customers are thrilled with the quick and easy fixing of this simple mix; several call out how great a family meal it makes. With so much healthy eating in the bag, the search for frozen dinners that are worth your money leads straight to Kevin's.
Real Good Chicken Lasagna Bowl
Who knew comfort food like chicken lasagna could ring up with such a significant protein quotient? The people at Real Good pile on the Italian spirit with this bowlful of nutritious fare, working a hefty 25 grams of protein into a single serving. This company makes it a mission to provide a more considerate version of frozen food, one that addresses the glycemic levels of its customers by increasing the protein count in its line of products. Anyone with an eye for nutrition can benefit from making a meal of Real Good chicken-based dishes, but the real winner is the protein fan who tops their table with this reimagining of classic lasagna.
Considering this powerful protein-rich pick comes with 260 calories for the whole container, you can make a meal out of a layered classic while only taking in 14 total fat grams, 80 milligrams of cholesterol, 910 milligrams of sodium, and 3 grams of sugar. That's solid math for a hearty creation that eats like a soothing family-style dinner while helping keep your nutritional purposes pure with strips of protein-dense chicken robed in lush sauce. And with a 3.9-star average among 640 ratings in which customers gush about the quality low-carb fare served in generous portions, it's a feast-worthy frozen food you can cook straight from the freezer that easily covers you for lunch or dinner.
Healthy Choice Power Bowls Adobo Chicken
The power in Healthy Choice Power Bowls appears to be related to the high-protein/low-carb composition of the ingredients in the box. A selection like adobo chicken hones in on fun Mexican fare that sounds like a restaurant-worthy creation you can enjoy at home or in the office breakroom, as long as you have a microwave oven handy. With 330 calories and 26 grams of protein for the whole bowl, it's filling fare with numbers that dial in a premium nutritional combination, merging dark greens, veggies, and grains with seasoned chicken and a smoky sauce that makes it all taste much more indulgent than it is.
Aside from the protein count, what makes this Healthy Choice a healthy choice worth making? Among the 3.8-star average over 866 ratings on Walmart's listing, consumers appreciate small touches like pepitos and beans that enrich the flavor blend and a sauce that's plenty tasty. One reviewer even praises the biodegradable plant-fiber bowl, taking the well-being of the planet into consideration as well as the high-protein eater. It's one you can keep your freezer stocked with to give your collection of handy nutritional eats a spicy sure thing.
Kevin's Natural Foods Paleo Roasted Garlic Chicken
With Kevin's Natural Foods Paleo Roasted Garlic Chicken in your cart, you'll be taking home more than just a sturdy 23 grams of power-packed protein. Think of this packaged meal as a frozen version of the rotisserie chicken you'd find at Costco or Sam's Club, only it's been infused with zesty garlic for a more flavorful experience. Three 160-calorie servings in the package add 5 total fat grams, 75 milligrams of cholesterol, 500 milligrams of sodium, and zero sugar grams to your plate. It's enough to eat a bit extra if you're feeling particularly hungry without driving your fitness finesse off the rails.
When a frozen dinner like Kevin's racks up a 4.2-star average across 1,085 ratings, you know Amazon shoppers have found food worth relishing. Praising the tender chicken, creamy sauce, and spice-heavy flavor, customers kind enough to shower this frozen meal with praise also share that younger eaters are enamored with the flavor, which means you can make a single family-ready meal that satisfies their needs and yours. Even if paleo isn't your preferred dietary direction, you'll find much to love in an Italian-style dish that can pair just as nicely with a green salad or a slice of low-carb bread as well as serving as a standalone dish.
Healthy Choice Chicken Marinara Power Bowls
Go Italian with your protein-rich frozen meal frenzy by grabbing a Healthy Choice Chicken Marinara Power Bowl to sink your fitness-minded teeth into. At 19 grams of protein, this dish is no small shakes on the protein front. With 210 calories bringing along 10 total fat grams, 55 milligrams of cholesterol, 600 milligrams of sodium, and a minimal 5 grams of sugar, you'll be staying on the straight and narrow as far as your greater goals are concerned. By replicating a restaurant favorite in a more nutritious format, Healthy Choice blends familiarity with an upgraded dietary profile and hits a healthy home run.
What makes this power bowl such a spectacular frozen meal selection? Gaze upon the dazzling 4.4-star average crossing a constellation of 711 ratings at the Walmart website and discover customer write-ups swooning over the energizing effects, rich flavors, and convenient prep as factors that take this Healthy Choice into the protein-heavy stratosphere. It's a winner of a frozen meal that gives you everything you need for both health and happiness, and as a single serving purchase, you can eat the entire thing in one sitting to feed your protein needs.
Methodology
With so many frozen meals touting their protein content proudly on the front of the package, it's easy to assume that the rest of the meal is a healthy deal too. Unfortunately, you can find meals from makers like Banquet boasting 37 grams of protein or more while also including massive amounts of saturated fat, sodium, and cholesterol. Since protein eaters are usually aiming for a more mindful meal, I chose options that didn't sacrifice overall healthiness in favor of a higher-than-average protein count to give thoughtful eaters selections that keep the idea of well-rounded nutrition at the center of the vision board.
Trimming the list to only the most advantageous meals meant selecting items with 18 grams of protein or higher with a total fat content limited to X, cholesterol count at Y, and added sodium at Z. I also looked for labels with as little sugar as possible, since a savory meal should be able to work around added sweeteners without compromising flavor. This combination of nutritional green lights allowed me to sidestep more traditional dinners and focus on more creative combinations that seem inspired by gourmet cuisine rather than homestyle dining. Then I zeroed in on highly-rated selections that customers were eager to rave about. The result is a collection of pre-made meals designed for the modern eater in consideration of both nutrition and enjoyment.