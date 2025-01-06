7 Frozen Fish Fillets That Make The Best McDonald's Filet-O-Fish Copycat

Seafood options at fast food restaurants — like the Popeyes Flounder Fish Sandwich or Burger King's just-spicy-enough Fiery Fish Sandwich — are becoming increasingly common, but there's still nothing on the market quite like the old-school McDonald's Filet-O-Fish. Comprised of a steamed burger bun, tartar sauce, a breaded Alaskan pollock fillet, and a slice of American cheese, these few components add up to a sandwich that just hits different.

Advertisement

For anyone looking to replicate a Filet-O-Fish at home, three of those four ingredients are easy enough to approximate. However, finding the right fish fillet for an at-home copycat sandwich isn't so straightforward. There are many reasons why a McDonald's Filet-O-Fish is so delicious, but a primary element is its fish fillet, which is crispy on the outside while tender and flaky on the inside, wholly lacking any trace of fishiness in its mildly rich flavor.

In order to figure out how to make the best possible McDonald's Filet-O-Fish copycat at home, I tried seven of the most suitable frozen fish fillets available at major grocery stores — Whole Foods, Walmart, and Smith's, in my case — and analyzed just what each of them brings to the table when combined with a Wonder Bread bun, a slice of Kraft American cheese, and some Kroger brand tartar sauce. Here's what I found out about each frozen fish product, in addition to my pick for the best option of them all for an at-home Filet-O-Fish.

Advertisement