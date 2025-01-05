The Washington State Cafe That Serves Enormous 12-Egg Omelets
Omelets have long been a staple of breakfast menus worldwide, celebrated for their simplicity, versatility, and nutritional value. Whether stuffed with vegetables, meat, or cheese, these protein-packed creations are a reliable choice for a satisfying morning meal. But for those who crave a truly legendary omelet experience, Beth's Cafe in Seattle, Washington, takes its omelet game to the next level (and it's not by cooking the eggs in a plastic bag). Established in 1954, founders Beth and Harold Eisenstadt originally opened Beth's Cafe as a nickel slots gambling parlor. Seven decades later, the establishment known for its "greasy spoon" cuisine and quirky charm has become a beloved institution in the Pacific Northwest, .
Located on Aurora Avenue, this diner exudes a retro vibe that instantly feels like home. While it used to be open 24/7, the cafe is now open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and until 4 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Its menu boasts a variety of comforting breakfast favorites such as pancakes, hash browns, and eggs Benedict, but Beth's Cafe is most famous for its jaw-dropping 12-egg omelets. Made with a dozen eggs, loaded with fillings of your choice, and accompanied by toast and a mountain of all-you-can-eat hash browns, this indulgent menu option is not just a meal — it's a culinary challenge. The cafe goes through over 450,000 eggs a year to meet the demand for its omelets, a testament to their popularity.
The fame and legacy of Beth's Cafe
Beth's Cafe has achieved national fame for its massive omelets, earning recognition from major media outlets like the Travel Channel, Food Network, and The Learning Channel. Whether you're fueling up after a night out or embarking on a food challenge, Beth's Cafe (voted "Best Place to Cure a Hangover" by Seattle Magazine) ensures no one leaves hungry. Its colossal 12-egg omelet has drawn curious diners and competitive eaters alike, with many attempting to conquer the enormous dish in one sitting. Few have succeeded, but those who have are featured on Beth's Wall of Fame.
The cafe's legendary status was cemented when it was featured on an episode of Travel Channel's "Man v. Food," renowned for its fun and at times gross challenges. Host Adam Richman and former champion Adam Houghton took on the daunting omelet, but neither succeeded. The exposure helped skyrocket Beth's Cafe to culinary fame, turning it into a must-visit destination. "Beth's is bigger than me. It's bigger than all of us," owner Mason Reed tells Seattle Refined. "It's a giant institution and I'm honored and humbled to get to be the guy to carry the torch."
Despite its notoriety, Beth's Cafe remains rooted in its mission to deliver hearty, comforting meals at reasonable prices. The walls, covered in customer artwork, speak to the sense of community it fosters.