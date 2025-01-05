The Washington State Cafe That Serves Enormous 12-Egg Omelets

Omelets have long been a staple of breakfast menus worldwide, celebrated for their simplicity, versatility, and nutritional value. Whether stuffed with vegetables, meat, or cheese, these protein-packed creations are a reliable choice for a satisfying morning meal. But for those who crave a truly legendary omelet experience, Beth's Cafe in Seattle, Washington, takes its omelet game to the next level (and it's not by cooking the eggs in a plastic bag). Established in 1954, founders Beth and Harold Eisenstadt originally opened Beth's Cafe as a nickel slots gambling parlor. Seven decades later, the establishment known for its "greasy spoon" cuisine and quirky charm has become a beloved institution in the Pacific Northwest, .

Located on Aurora Avenue, this diner exudes a retro vibe that instantly feels like home. While it used to be open 24/7, the cafe is now open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and until 4 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Its menu boasts a variety of comforting breakfast favorites such as pancakes, hash browns, and eggs Benedict, but Beth's Cafe is most famous for its jaw-dropping 12-egg omelets. Made with a dozen eggs, loaded with fillings of your choice, and accompanied by toast and a mountain of all-you-can-eat hash browns, this indulgent menu option is not just a meal — it's a culinary challenge. The cafe goes through over 450,000 eggs a year to meet the demand for its omelets, a testament to their popularity.

