Man V Food Challenges That Got Gross

Adam Richman and Casey Webb have each had a stint as the host of "Man v. Food," which means they've both held one of the coolest jobs in the world. Traveling around the country and hopping from big cities to small towns in order to find some of the most interesting food challenges would be a dream for many. As wonderful as the job description sounds, there typically isn't much glamor once the hosts actually sit in front of the food. In fact, sometimes hosting a show like "Man v. Food" can get downright gross.

For the most part, "Man v. Food" features good eats in the challenges — it's just the enormity or spiciness of the food that can get dicey. Good food from across the country can turn sour under these exaggerated conditions. The unfortunate results can be some pretty painful and uncomfortable moments for Richman and Webb.

From sickeningly sweet and horribly spicy challenges to plates so enormous they are nearly impossible to consume, these food challenges were pretty gross to watch. If you're a sympathetic puker or gag at the thought of sauce smeared across the hands and face of a grown man, steer clear of these tummy twisting "Man v. Food" episodes.