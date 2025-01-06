How Long Does Creamer Last After Opening It?

A staple in many households, commercial coffee creamer is a blend of dairy or non-dairy ingredients, sugar, and vegetable oil designed to enhance the flavor and texture of your brew. The earliest version was a soy-based powdered creamer created in the mid-20th century as a shelf-stable alternative to milk and cream. Today, liquid creamers have become especially popular, available in countless flavors and brands (which we ranked, for your convenience). However, it's important to note that daily consumption of coffee creamer can raise your cholesterol levels and expose you to added sugars, so moderation is key. That said, knowing how long you have to get through a bottle of coffee creamer before it goes bad might also impact how often you use it.

Advertisement

Liquid dairy creamers, whether unopened or opened, should be consumed within one to two weeks when refrigerated. The shelf life of half-and-half, an equal balance of whole milk and heavy cream, is generally 5 to 7 days past the "best by" date and 7 to 10 days after opening. On the other hand, non-dairy liquid creamers, including almond, oat, or soy-based varieties, last three to six months unopened and about two weeks once opened. Shelf-stable powdered creamers and individual half-and-half cups fare better, lasting up to six months past their printed date if stored in a cool, dry place. If you prefer to whip up homemade coffee creamer, use the blend within one week.