How Long Does Creamer Last After Opening It?
A staple in many households, commercial coffee creamer is a blend of dairy or non-dairy ingredients, sugar, and vegetable oil designed to enhance the flavor and texture of your brew. The earliest version was a soy-based powdered creamer created in the mid-20th century as a shelf-stable alternative to milk and cream. Today, liquid creamers have become especially popular, available in countless flavors and brands (which we ranked, for your convenience). However, it's important to note that daily consumption of coffee creamer can raise your cholesterol levels and expose you to added sugars, so moderation is key. That said, knowing how long you have to get through a bottle of coffee creamer before it goes bad might also impact how often you use it.
Liquid dairy creamers, whether unopened or opened, should be consumed within one to two weeks when refrigerated. The shelf life of half-and-half, an equal balance of whole milk and heavy cream, is generally 5 to 7 days past the "best by" date and 7 to 10 days after opening. On the other hand, non-dairy liquid creamers, including almond, oat, or soy-based varieties, last three to six months unopened and about two weeks once opened. Shelf-stable powdered creamers and individual half-and-half cups fare better, lasting up to six months past their printed date if stored in a cool, dry place. If you prefer to whip up homemade coffee creamer, use the blend within one week.
The best storage practices for coffee creamer
Of all the creamer options available, the longest-lasting ones are powdered creamers and half-and-half cups. This is because powdered creamers are made up of dry ingredients like vegetable oils, sugar, and sweeteners that contain minimal moisture, which prevents bacteria from forming. While half-and-half cartons are regularly pasteurized, the cups are ultra-pasteurized, meaning they are heated at a high temperature (around 280 to 300 degrees Fahrenheit) for two to six seconds and then hermetically sealed, killing bacteria and extending their shelf life.
If you prefer liquid creamer, know that without proper care, bacteria can thrive, leading to unpleasant flavors or even foodborne illnesses. To maximize freshness, always refrigerate liquid creamers immediately after opening and ensure they're tightly sealed to prevent exposure to air and odors. Store your creamer on refrigerator shelves rather than the door to avoid temperature fluctuations. You can also freeze liquid coffee creamer to preserve its freshness. However, doing this may impact its quality and flavor.
Following these tips ensures you can enjoy every drop while keeping your coffee game strong. To determine whether your coffee creamer is past its prime, look for changes in texture, smell, or taste. These are clear signs your creamer has gone bad. When in doubt, throw it out.