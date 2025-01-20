Chain Restaurants With The Best And Worst Party Subs, According To Customer Reviews
There are few occasions that wouldn't benefit from a party sub. A classic selection of juicy deli meats and savory cheeses is a must have for any get-together. From sharing a hoagie with your friends and family at a birthday party to feeding your hardworking team at an office meeting, a platter of loaded sandwiches is sure to please the crowd. Of course, it makes a difference where you choose to get your sandwiches for the occasion.
The mark of a good party sub platter is a wide variety of options with quality ingredients and within a reasonable budget. Ensuring that each dollar you spend translates into the quality of your ridiculously large sub is crucial. (Prices mentioned are accurate as of December 2024 and dependent on location.) Taking all of this into consideration we have found the best party subs for any occasion. Although not every selection on this list is technically a party sub, sandwich platter options can serve the same purpose and are just as delicious.
Worst: Panera
While Panera does not offer a party sub, it does offer a delicious selection of sandwich platters for hosts looking to switch things up. This casual restaurant chain is known not only for its sandwiches but also its fresh salad selection and cozy soups. If your party can't agree on just a sandwich, Panera provides the best of both worlds.
The cold and hot assorted sandwich platters are the closest option to a classic party sub. Each platter includes 10 half sandwiches of your choosing, which serves five to seven people. The menu includes classic deli meats for those craving a sub and more unconventional combinations like the Mediterranean Veggie sandwich. Both sandwich assortments are around $70, so each half sandwich comes down to around $7, which is about how much you would pay if you ordered just that. For those looking to offer more options, $100 buys the Deluxe Assortment which includes a salad, baguette, and desserts.
Panera's sandwich platters don't offer a lot for the cost, but there doesn't seem to be a hidden price markup. For fans of the Panera menu, this may be worth it, but those just dipping their toes in the water may want to beware. Many customers on Reddit find the sandwiches to be overpriced for the quality. For those looking for a classic sub, Panera is not the way to go.
Best: Jersey Mike's
Despite the name, Jersey Mike's is enjoyed far and wide outside of New Jersey's state line, with at least one location in all 50 states. This sub chain prides itself on making subs "Mike's Way" and aims to provide customers with an authentic deli experience wherever they are. Jersey Mike's Subs by the Box packs 12 sandwich sections, and customers can pick from any four sub variations on the menu, with 14 different sandwich combinations to choose from. While the wide selection of subs in this pack is a plus, it is on the pricier end of the scale, at over $80.
However, if you're a fan of the brand, the price might be worth it. This make-your-own sandwich line is packed with high quality ingredients like bread baked daily, premium meats, and freshly prepared produce. A Market Force survey conducted in 2022 shows that Mike's Way is consumers' favorite way to enjoy a sandwich, with 74% of respondents having brand loyalty to the chain. Despite the quality, the price knocks this box down a peg or two.
Worst: Blimpie
Blimpie has been serving up quality submarine sandwiches longer than most of the restaurants on this list, with its very first location opening in 1964. If there's a Blimpie near your event, the classic sub collection may be perfect to feed all of your guests.
The Blimpie Sliders box comes in two sizes (small and large) with three different varieties to choose from. However, there is no option to select your own assortment of sandwiches, which is a downside. Although the website doesn't say how many subs are in each box, it indicates the large box serves 12 to 15 people and the small serves six to nine. The large box ranges in price across locations for around $70, while the small is about $20 less.
Although Blimpie has been in the sandwich game for decades, it has the chain has struggled to stay in business. Its sandwiches have fallen out of favor, which doesn't bode well for the perceived quality of the brand. If you want something cheap and classic and aren't sure what you want, this mixed tray may be for you. But if you have a particular menu in mind, you're best off steering clear of this option.
Best: Jimmy John's
The Jimmy John's menu offers a variety that could bring life to any party. Not only does Jimmy John's make sandwiches, but its line of potato chips has six unique flavors to pair with a juicy sub. The chain also offers classic deli sides with the option of pickles, pesto pasta salad, and potato salad. For pickle lovers, the menu even boasts a "pickle bucket," which is not quite a bucket but a quart of pickles.
Jimmy John's offers many different catering bundles, and you can pick between subs cut into 18 thirds, 30 thirds, or 12 half sandwiches. The 18-piece box allows you to choose any four sandwiches, with a few selections that come with an extra fee. If you want to serve up some of Jimmy John's delicious sides, you can get a catering bundle that adds six bags of chips, six individual premium sides, and six desserts for an additional cost. Prices vary widely depending on the state, approximately ranging from $50 to $70.
The brand easily goes toe-to-toe with sandwiches from Jersey Mike's. Jimmy John's offers a great price and sides that can't be found at every sandwich chain, making it a great option for any audience.
Worst: Wawa
Wawa can fill your gas tank, fulfill your gas station snack cravings, or be the life of the party with its party subs. You've probably never considered this convenience store for your catering needs, but don't count it out. Picking up your catering can be as easy as stopping for gas on the way home.
Wawa offers a Hoagie Box with 20 3-inch sub segments with your choice of five side sauces and toppings served in cups. Not only can you select from the sandwich menu, but you can build your own sandwiches as well. This is the most customizable option on the list, allowing guests to pick out their own sauce and toppings at the event. The box comes out to around $65 making each individual portion about $3.
From the food to the service, people are obsessed with this convenience store. Although the sandwiches are good, they're good for ... a gas station. One Redditor called the sandwiches "nothing special," with 103 users upvoting the comment in agreement. Although the hoagies may be average by some accounts, they're cheap and super customizable.
Best: Firehouse Subs
This Firehouse can only be called on for food related emergencies, like the Firehouse party sub, which may just save your event. Firehouse is dedicated to crafting the perfect sub experience, even going as far as steaming the meat and cheese separately from the toasted bread to keep them juicy and fresh while offering a warm sandwich. Firehouse is also known for turning up the heat with a wide selection of hot sauce options. Does this level of detail make a superior party sub?
The Standard Platter offers five sandwiches divided into quarters with one meat of your choice. There's also a Deluxe Platter that allows the choice of two meats per sandwich. The options are limited to honey ham, smoked turkey breast, grilled chicken, veggie, and roast beef. Prices range by location, but the platters are generally in the $70 to $80 range.
In terms of quality, reviews of Firehouse Subs catering show that customers love the taste of these party subs. Many customers report that the sandwiches are made with care and good ingredients, and they are well-labelled in the box. With mouth-watering ingredients and attention to detail, Firehouse's party subs are hard to beat.
Worst: Subway
When you're talking subs, it would be a huge oversight not to consider Subway. As the biggest sandwich chain in the United States with more than 20,000 stores, it dwarfs the competition in terms of number of locations, and the wide selection of signature sandwiches ensures something for everyone at the function.
Subway's Easy Order Sandwich Platter includes five footlong sandwiches cut into thirds. This platter comes with a pre-selected assortment of a cold-cut combo, two turkey breast subs, a Black Forest ham sub, and a tuna sub. This platter is about $60, or for an additional $10 you can order the Subway Series platter. The latter comes with the same volume but you can choose sandwiches from the Subway Series menu instead.
Although the price is low, this may be due to the lower quality of ingredients on offer. Customer opinions of these sandwiches are split, with hundreds of users on Reddit upvoting a posting asking why Subway is so bad, and over 700 users upvoting a post claiming Subway is so good. If Subway pleases your taste buds, then this sub platter packs quite a few sandwiches for a reasonable price tag.
Best: Capriotti's
Capriotti's may be a smaller sandwich chain, but its party subs are certainly not. This is not your classic deli; the menu is packed with incredibly unique flavor combinations you can't find at just any hoagie shop. From the Bobbie, a sandwich celebrating Thanksgiving flavors, to a twist on a classic with the Chicken Cheese steak, these selections are sure to keep you on your toes. The menu's wide vegetarian selection also provides options for those who do not eat meat.
There are many different sandwich trays with a set assortment of options. While all of these themed and pre-selected trays look delicious, the Sampler Tray — which allows customers to pick their own sandwiches — is best for the sake of comparison. The small box contains three sandwiches cut into thirds, and costs around $80.
The pricier cost is understandable when you look at the quality of the sandwiches and the restaurant's unique menu. All the beef sandwiches are made with American wagyu beef, known for its marbled tender cuts. The Bobbie was voted America's #1 sandwich in America by AOL.com in 2009, and the chain has earned over 170 awards from the likes of Entrepreneur, Sandelmen, and Inc. 500. When it comes to quality, at Capriotti's you get what you pay for; the ingredients are high quality and the sandwiches are expertly crafted.
Worst: Which Wich
Which Wich is a Texas brand that prides itself on its fast service and flashy eye-catching branding. It won a Guinness World Record for the most sandwiches made in an hour in 2016 (over 39,000). With the brand's unique range of sandwiches and several vegan and vegetarian options, this party sub platter is a safe bet.
There are two different trays on the menu: Traditional and Signature. For those looking to get a classic deli party sub, the Traditional tray has crowd-pleasers like turkey, tuna, and ham. The Signature tray has some of the brand's unique recipes, such as the Grinder (salami, pepperoni, and capicola) or Buffalo chicken. The boxes contain half sandwich portions rather than thirds or quarters like most platters. Depending on the location, the Traditional tray costs around $100, while the Signature tray is $10 more, which is a steep price compared to others on this list.
Which Wich has seen better days when it comes to popularity. In the last few years, the brand has closed many locations without opening new ones to remedy this issue. On Yelp, the restaurant has many mixed reviews with some saying the food is great, while others are not happy with the quality of service they received. If you want flash over flavor and you have the cash, these could bring a unique flair to your event. If you want traditional subs though, you can get them cheaper elsewhere.
Best: Potbelly Sandwich Shop
Potbelly Sandwich Shop serves up the classics and signature sandwiches all with a sweet shake on the side. Named for a type of stove used to make the first toasted sandwiches, Potbelly heats up an impressive sandwich selection.
The Box O' Sandwiches contains five sandwiches cut into quarters. You can pick any sandwich from the menu to fill your box, from the tried and true turkey and Swiss to the flavor packed Pizza Melt topped with pepperoni, capicola, crumbled meatball, marinara sauce, and mushrooms. The whole box is just under $80 which is on the higher end.
Most reviews of Potbelly praise the food quality and flavor. Some might consider it pricey for the amount of food, but customers report that the sandwiches are worth it. This speaks to the quality of the food, as customers feel they get exactly what they pay for. Though this is a smaller chain, it has positive reviews and has not had any reported dips in quality or store closures to suggest fans of the franchise are dissatisfied. If you're looking for a higher-end mostly traditional sub, Potbelly may be the way to go.
Methodology
For this ranking, we focused on ensuring that customers get what they are paying for when ordering catered sandwiches. The quality and creativity of sandwiches is incredibly important in this list, so customer reviews and franchise success were one of the components of the assessment. We wouldn't want to eat a sandwich just because it's cheap; we want to eat the best sandwich possible at a price that is fair.
We also wanted to represent a wide variety of sandwiches in our ranking, without leaning too traditional or writing-off simple classics that have withstood the test of time. This list provides a range of quality and prices for consumers to find the level that suits their budget and expectations.