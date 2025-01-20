Chain Restaurants With The Best And Worst Party Subs, According To Customer Reviews

While Panera does not offer a party sub, it does offer a delicious selection of sandwich platters for hosts looking to switch things up. This casual restaurant chain is known not only for its sandwiches but also its fresh salad selection and cozy soups. If your party can't agree on just a sandwich, Panera provides the best of both worlds.

Advertisement

The cold and hot assorted sandwich platters are the closest option to a classic party sub. Each platter includes 10 half sandwiches of your choosing, which serves five to seven people. The menu includes classic deli meats for those craving a sub and more unconventional combinations like the Mediterranean Veggie sandwich. Both sandwich assortments are around $70, so each half sandwich comes down to around $7, which is about how much you would pay if you ordered just that. For those looking to offer more options, $100 buys the Deluxe Assortment which includes a salad, baguette, and desserts.

Panera's sandwich platters don't offer a lot for the cost, but there doesn't seem to be a hidden price markup. For fans of the Panera menu, this may be worth it, but those just dipping their toes in the water may want to beware. Many customers on Reddit find the sandwiches to be overpriced for the quality. For those looking for a classic sub, Panera is not the way to go.

Advertisement