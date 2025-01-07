What's The Difference Between Ohio's Ballpark And Stadium Mustards?
Various types of mustard grace the market, each with its own flavor, texture, color, origin, and ideal pairing. Ohio's mustard scene, in particular, showcases a vibrant rivalry that inspires creativity for zippy toppings on hot dogs, brats, pretzels, and other game day fare.
Two key players in this contest are Bertman Original Ball Park Mustard and Authentic Stadium Mustard, which have competed for the hearts of condiment lovers for decades. Although both mustards originate from the Buckeye State and are known for their bold profiles, they cater to different tastes and represent distinct traditions.
Ball Park Mustard carries a legacy dating back to the early 1900s, whereas Stadium Mustard was introduced decades later. Whether you're a diehard fan of one of the brands or admittedly cheer for both teams, understanding their differences is key to appreciating Ohio's widely celebrated mustard culture. Flavor-wise, Ball Park Mustard is tangy with a slightly sweet, malty depth due to its vinegar-forward formula and dark spices. Stadium Mustard, on the other hand, delivers an earthy, horseradish-like kick.
Ball Park Mustard is a century-old icon
Bertman Original Ball Park Mustard has a history that traces to Cleveland in the early 20th century. First concocted by Polish immigrant and wholesale grocer Joseph Bertman in the 1920s, it eventually became a staple at League Park, where the Cleveland Indians (now the Guardians) played.
Its recipe blends distilled vinegar, mustard seed, sugar, salt, and spices. Bertman Original Ball Park Mustard — ranked No. 11 on our list of popular mustards — boasts a zesty edge that makes it a versatile choice for snappy franks, tender sandwiches, and more. Plus, its longstanding association with Cleveland sports offers a nostalgic element.
For decades, Bertman Original Ball Park Mustard was synonymous with Cleveland baseball. However, a dispute between Bertman and business collaborator David Dowskin led to a split in the 1980s that saw Stadium Mustard replace Bertman's at Cleveland Stadium. Today, well after Cleveland Stadium closed in the '90s and the Browns relocated to their new home (currently known as Huntington Bank Field), Stadium Mustard is still spotted onsite. Despite this change, Bertman's has retained its loyal following and remains a household name in the Cleveland area.
Stadium Mustard has its own cult following
Stadium Mustard was introduced in 1969 by Cleveland native and former Davis Food Company president David Dwoskin. His product incorporated brown mustard seeds and spices to create a coarser, heartier character with subtle malty undertones. Unlike classic yellow mustard, America's favorite hot dog topping, Stadium Mustard stands out from the crowd with its piquant, Old World flavor, thanks to its recipe of vinegar, mustard seed, salt, and red pepper.
Stadium Mustard gained widespread fame when it became the official mustard of Municipal Stadium, which hosted Browns football games and Indians baseball games. Its association with the stadium gave it a unique identity and propelled it to regional stardom. Over time, Stadium Mustard expanded its reach and is now served at concession stands of over 100 venues across America.
While Bertman's focuses on preserving its legacy, Stadium Mustard has embraced its modern appeal to multiple generations. The friendly feud between these esteemed sauces has become a cherished part of Ohio's food culture, sparking passionate debates about which reigns supreme. Oddly enough, the Cleveland-style hot dog is a Polish kielbasa sausage generously topped with barbecue sauce or hot sauce, coleslaw, and french fries — mustard optional.