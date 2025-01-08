if you've never had a tamale, you're missing out on a versatile dish that showcases corn front and center. From the husks that contain the hearty stuffing, to the foundations of the filling (made with masa, or ground nixtamalized maize), corn is omnipresent. Mashed recipe developer Kara Barrett shares this adobo chile and cheddar vegetarian tamales recipe that is perfect for tamale newbies and regulars alike. Although the recipe requires a bit of patience, Barrett notes that "Eating homemade tamales fresh is truly the best way to enjoy them."

Part of that comes down to the handmade preparation, which sets it apart from mass-produced alternatives. "The effort to create a buttery, whipped masa dough results in a soft, fluffy texture that you won't find from store-bought versions," she explains. If you don't have a few hours to set aside for the process, Barrett offers tips on how to break the recipe down into steps. You'll be rewarded with a dozen tamales plus extra filling if you can't get enough.