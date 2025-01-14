How To Make Your Oatmeal Better Without Adding Any Ingredients

We hate to be the one to tell you this, but if you aren't toasting your oats, you're cooking oatmeal the wrong way. Perhaps because it is so intrinsically simple, oatmeal is one of those dishes that has been subjected to a great deal of experimentation. Folks have paired it with every type of jam, nut, syrup, and alternative milk in existence to try and gussy it up. And while there are loads of even simpler ways to make your oatmeal taste better — from adding a pinch of salt to making it with tea instead of water — its the method that requires no additional ingredients that can have the most profound effect.

When you put your oats in a pan to brown before combining them with your preferred liquid of choice, they take on a nutty, almost caramel-sweet quality that has been compared to the taste of cereal or granola. This is the Maillard reaction at work — a chemical reaction that takes place between sugars and proteins when exposed to heat. Humans have a long history of really digging foods that have undergone the big M, and this is surely no exception. The depth of flavor given to the oats is taken on by the entire silky ensemble that will be your morning bowl of oatmeal — a potentially transformative experience for those who have yet to try it.