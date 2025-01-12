Savory Brie and Herb S'mores Recipe

Without the experience of skewering a marshmallow on a stick and roasting it over an open fire, s'mores aren't quite the same. (There's a reason chefs say you should never order s'mores at a restaurant). By that same metric, the experience of these savory s'mores is made that much better by the act of skewering and roasting them, feeling the heat on your face as you rotate the Brie wedges to achieve the perfect mixture of roasted exterior and gooey, melty center. That said, these savory s'mores are plenty delicious without a campfire too.

Advertisement

If you have a gas range in your kitchen, you can roast the Brie wedges straight over those flames. If you are roasting the Brie over the stove, we suggest using a metal roasting fork or long metal skewer like you would over a fire, being careful not to accidentally drop your Brie onto the burner. A kitchen torch can also be used to achieve this same effect, browning the outside of the Brie while softening the center.

But even without a gas range or a kitchen torch, you still aren't out of luck. Simply turn the broiler in your oven to high and spread the Brie wedges on a baking sheet. Roast under the broiler for a few minutes on each side to achieve a similar cook.