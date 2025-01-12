Savory Brie And Herb S'mores Recipe
Roasting marshmallows around a campfire is a quintessential childhood experience. And it was always 10 times better when those hot, gooey marshmallows got smashed between two graham crackers with a nice piece of milk chocolate. But what if we could bring that same joy to a savory appetizer rather than a sweet dessert?
This recipe does exactly that. In place of marshmallows, we have little wedges of Brie, perfect for skewering and roasting over the fire until browned on the outside and gooey in the middle. Instead of chocolate, we have a cranberry relish that is tart, sweet, and imbued with the flavors of orange, cinnamon, and rosemary. And to replace the graham crackers, we have crisp herb crackers, adding a buttery, herby crunch to every bite. Smashed together, it's the same melty, gooey, messy experience, but with a whole new complement of flavors. It's somewhere between a s'more and a baked Brie — and it's wonderful.
For the cranberry relish in this recipe, you will need cranberries, orange, rosemary, sugar, salt, and cinnamon. Additionally, you will need Brie cheese and herb crackers.
Add the cranberries, orange, sugar, rosemary, salt, and cinnamon to a food processor. The orange can be tossed in peel and all.
Puree the cranberry relish until smooth and then transfer it to a serving dish.
Slice the wheels of Brie into 6 pieces each and skewer them.
Roast the Brie over a fire for around 2-4 minutes, until it is toasted and gooey.
Serve by spreading cranberry relish on a cracker, topping it with the melty Brie, and smushing it all together with a second cracker.
Savory Brie and Herb S'mores Recipe
This fun savory twist on classic s'mores combines melty Brie, herb crackers, and a homemade cranberry relish for a perfect combination of flavors and textures.
Ingredients
- 2 cups cranberries
- ½ orange, sliced into quarters
- ¼ cup sugar
- 1 tablespoon fresh rosemary
- ⅛ teaspoon salt
- ⅛ teaspoon cinnamon
- 2 (8-ounce) wheels Brie
- 24 herb crackers
Directions
- Add the cranberries, orange, sugar, rosemary, salt, and cinnamon to a food processor. The orange can be tossed in peel and all.
- Puree the cranberry relish until smooth and then transfer it to a serving dish.
- Slice the wheels of Brie into 6 pieces each and skewer them.
- Roast the brie over a fire for around 2-4 minutes, until it is toasted and gooey.
- Serve by spreading cranberry relish on a cracker, topping it with the melty Brie, and smushing it all together with a second cracker.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|224
|Total Fat
|14.6 g
|Saturated Fat
|8.3 g
|Trans Fat
|0.1 g
|Cholesterol
|45.4 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|13.4 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.2 g
|Total Sugars
|7.4 g
|Sodium
|341.6 mg
|Protein
|10.1 g
Can I prepare this savory s'mores recipe without a fire?
Without the experience of skewering a marshmallow on a stick and roasting it over an open fire, s'mores aren't quite the same. (There's a reason chefs say you should never order s'mores at a restaurant). By that same metric, the experience of these savory s'mores is made that much better by the act of skewering and roasting them, feeling the heat on your face as you rotate the Brie wedges to achieve the perfect mixture of roasted exterior and gooey, melty center. That said, these savory s'mores are plenty delicious without a campfire too.
If you have a gas range in your kitchen, you can roast the Brie wedges straight over those flames. If you are roasting the Brie over the stove, we suggest using a metal roasting fork or long metal skewer like you would over a fire, being careful not to accidentally drop your Brie onto the burner. A kitchen torch can also be used to achieve this same effect, browning the outside of the Brie while softening the center.
But even without a gas range or a kitchen torch, you still aren't out of luck. Simply turn the broiler in your oven to high and spread the Brie wedges on a baking sheet. Roast under the broiler for a few minutes on each side to achieve a similar cook.
How can I customize this savory s'mores recipe?
The savory s'mores in this recipe are a little bit like a baked Brie: rich, melted cheese paired with a variety of sweet and savory flavors, resulting in a delicious, layered melange. And, just like with a baked Brie, there is lots of room to make this recipe your own. One of the simplest ways to customize this recipe would be to alter or replace the cranberry relish. While the relish does make an excellent complement to the roasted cheese, what with its sweet and tangy notes and herbal undertones, just about any jelly, jam, or marmalade can take its place. You could use a store-bought jar or try your hand at making your own homemade jam.
The crackers can also be adjusted to your palate. These herb crackers work nicely with the rosemary in the cranberry relish, but your favorite crackers to use on a charcuterie board would also work great here — just make sure to choose something on the larger, more robust side to hold together all that gooey Brie.
If you want to deviate a bit further, try adapting another baked Brie recipe to these savory s'mores. You could use this cranberry and bacon baked Brie recipe to add some smoky pork flavor to the mix, or forgo the sweeter side of this dish and work from a French onion-baked Brie angle. However you choose to serve up these savory s'mores, they are likely to be a hit.