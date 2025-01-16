Why You Should Avoid Sam's Club Pre-Made Mac & Cheese
When it comes to comfort food, homemade mac and cheese is top tier, but you don't always have the time or energy to whip up a batch on your own. Pre-made meals are a welcome alternative, and warehouse retail giant Sam's Club offers a wide selection of prepared food, including sizable trays of mac and cheese. While there's no denying their convenience (and it's pretty hard to mess up a cheesy masterpiece), we recommend that you leave Sam's Club mac and cheese on the shelf. On our list of popular pre-made Sam's Club meals ranked from worst to best, mac and cheese came in second to last, with the chain's stuffed peppers landing in last place. We ranked each item based on whether it was tasty without the need for additional enhancement, and unfortunately, this dish did not meet our expectations.
Conceding that "the blend of tossed-around sauce and sprinkled-on cheese gives plenty of authentic flavor" to the dish, the real issue stems from the lack of seasoning in Sam's Club version of this classic. "What's missing is a bit of warmer spice; Adding a sprinkle of paprika or garlic powder is needed to add dimension," our reviewer explains. While this recipe is much loved for its cheesiness, incorporating seasonings such as onion powder, chives, or even nutmeg prevents mac and cheese from being too one-note.
Better than Kraft — but not as good as homemade
Lest you think Sam's Club's mac and cheese is a total loss, that's not exactly the case. As our reviewer details, this preparation "bests the blue Kraft box any day of the week." You might think if the problem is as simple as a lack of dynamic seasoning, why not add some of your own? Our reviewer posits that it's the principle of the thing, as "adding something to a ready-made meal defeats the purpose" of a quick, convenient dinner option. It's also worth noting that Mashed's top pick, the Mediterranean kale pasta salad, is brimming with flavor and was designated by our reviewer as "one of the best salads I've ever had — restaurant salads included."
Since it's clear that the chain knows how to make a ready-made meal that hits all the right notes, why doesn't Sam's Club spruce up its mac and cheese with a bit of additional seasoning? It's possible that Sam's Club is trying to appeal to as many palates as possible, and added seasonings may turn off picky eaters. Also, consider that the dish is highly ranked on the Sam's Club website, where one customer describes it as "heaven in an aluminum tray!" Neglecting seasoning is one of many common mistakes people make with mac and cheese (along with using the wrong cheese and pasta), and it seems that Sam's Club is not immune to the same missteps.