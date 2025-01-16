Why You Should Avoid Sam's Club Pre-Made Mac & Cheese

When it comes to comfort food, homemade mac and cheese is top tier, but you don't always have the time or energy to whip up a batch on your own. Pre-made meals are a welcome alternative, and warehouse retail giant Sam's Club offers a wide selection of prepared food, including sizable trays of mac and cheese. While there's no denying their convenience (and it's pretty hard to mess up a cheesy masterpiece), we recommend that you leave Sam's Club mac and cheese on the shelf. On our list of popular pre-made Sam's Club meals ranked from worst to best, mac and cheese came in second to last, with the chain's stuffed peppers landing in last place. We ranked each item based on whether it was tasty without the need for additional enhancement, and unfortunately, this dish did not meet our expectations.

Advertisement

Conceding that "the blend of tossed-around sauce and sprinkled-on cheese gives plenty of authentic flavor" to the dish, the real issue stems from the lack of seasoning in Sam's Club version of this classic. "What's missing is a bit of warmer spice; Adding a sprinkle of paprika or garlic powder is needed to add dimension," our reviewer explains. While this recipe is much loved for its cheesiness, incorporating seasonings such as onion powder, chives, or even nutmeg prevents mac and cheese from being too one-note.