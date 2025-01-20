Take Your Salmon To The Next Level With A Single Umami Ingredient

In addition to raising your recipe's nutritional value, shiro miso subtly amplifies salmon's natural flavors. Shiro miso is sweeter and less salty than its darker counterparts like red miso because it's fermented for a shorter period. Unlike salt or soy sauce, the paste provides complexity without overwhelming the dish. You may not detect its flavor outright, but you'll notice how it brightens your meal.

To glaze your salmon, mix 2 tablespoons of shiro miso with your favorite marinade or spread it directly onto the filet. For extra oomph, combine it with complementary ingredients like minced ginger, green onions, and a drizzle of sesame oil. You'll want to skip adding extra salt, though, which may take the recipe overboard — shiro miso provides all the seasoning you need.

For the best results, bake the salmon at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 15 to 20 minutes. The miso glaze will caramelize slightly in the oven, enhancing the salmon's buttery, flaky texture. Paired with sides of braised lentils, asparagus, or rice, shiro miso salmon is a sophisticated, restaurant-quality meal you can easily prepare at home — proof that one ingredient can truly elevate your cooking.

