Aldi Winking Owl Wines Ranked From Worst To Best

Think of Winking Owl wines as Aldi's version of Trader Joe's Three-Buck Chuck: a line of California-sourced discount wines that provide premium satisfaction at reduced cost. It's an ambitious undertaking to create bottles that pique the interest of wine lovers without charging peak prices. With Aldi offering so many house brand items, a catalogue of wines is a natural extension of the company's business model and a savvy way for the chain to compete with the better-known labels it stocks. It also gives shoppers a range of modest-cost sips that aim for a place in the wine-lover's pantheon of primary pours.

How does this extensive Aldi selection of discount wines stack up flavor against flavor? The allure of the flirtatious flyer on the label and the draw of a price point of less than four bucks per bottle makes this collection hard to pass up, especially for anyone with a restrictive wine budget, but that doesn't mean every purchase is a premium pour. I dropped a quarter in the grocery cart at my nearby location and rounded up the 10 varietals in stock to see which Winking Owl pours are the best and worst wines you can buy at Aldi.