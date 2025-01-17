Seriously Upgrade Your Homemade Burgers With A Simple Pickle Spread

Since pickle spread is a very simple recipe, you can truly customize it. All you need to do is tweak one or more of the components until you achieve a flavor profile that perfectly complements your dream burger. One of the easiest elements to change is the type of pickle you use. For a spread that is really dill-forward, pair dill pickles with fresh minced garlic and dill for the seasoning. If you want something simpler, try bread and butter pickles and basic seasoning like garlic powder and onion powder. Love a little heat on your burger? The dash of hot sauce will add some spice, but you could also sprinkle in a bit of cayenne or chili powder to amp up the heat. Finally, chop the pickles either very finely or in a bit more of a rustic dice, depending on the texture you want in your spread.

You can serve the spread warm if you want to use it as a dipping sauce for your burger, almost like you'd dunk a French dip sandwich in au jus. However, if you want to have your spread atop the meat, consider cooling the condiment, cutting it, and placing slices of it on the burger while it is still hot. The spread will melt in the sandwich, drenching it with flavor. To take it a step further, add some of the pickle spread to your toasted burger buns as well.