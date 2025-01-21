Big Changes Are Coming To KFC In 2025
Fast food chain KFC has some big changes on the board for 2025 that the brand hopes will help it stay ahead of the game. Known for its crispy fried chicken, KFC has been a fast food favorite for decades. But as today's world becomes more tech-centered and fast-paced, even the Colonel will have to adapt to keep customers coming back for more.
In 2025, KFC is rethinking menu items (and rolling out some internet-trending collabs), revamping its restaurants, and even introducing new technology to create a whole new experience for its customers. The changes aren't just about holding on to loyal KFC fans, either. They're meant to attract a new generation of food lovers (looking at you, millennials and Gen Z) while staying true to what made KFC famous in the first place.
Whether you're a loyal customer or just curious about what's next for this fried chicken empire, there's plenty to sink your teeth into. So, let's take a closer look at some of the biggest moves we can expect from KFC
Brand experimentation
Over the past few years, there have been signs that KFC is struggling to stay in business, so this might be the perfect time for a little rejuvenation — especially if it helps draw in a broader audience. KFC U.S. president Tarun Lal said the chicken chain is undergoing a transformation meant to help improve sales (via National Restaurant News), and a major part of the overhaul is leveraging artificial intelligence, new restaurant tech in stores, and a customer rewards program.
KFC has also experimented with new ideas, like Saucy, which launched at the end of 2024. This KFC spin-off sells boneless chicken tenders with a plethora of sauces to appeal to younger customers. While the company hasn't confirmed specific dates, it has said more Saucy locations can be expected soon, with Lal expressing optimism for KFC in 2025 and onward. The company also said to expect live entertainment to come to the concept in the future.
Another restaurant prototype called "KFC Original" was launched in 2024, bringing new ordering and kitchen tech, new music, an improved drive-thru, and a brand-new look. Its Florida pilot location performed well, so the company will expand the idea to Dallas in February 2025 by switching six existing restaurants to the new concept. Each big change coming to new KFC locations shows the chain's strategy to create unique experiences that appeal to both new and long-time customers.
New menu items
KFC kicked off 2025 with new meal deals, including a lineup of loaded bowls for only $5 each. These include the Nashville Hot Loaded Fries Bowl (chicken nuggets with Nashville hot sauce, fries, coleslaw, and pickles), the Nashville Hot Mac & Cheese Bowl (nuggets with Nashville hot sauce and three-cheese mac and cheese), and the Nashville Hot Famous Bowl (nuggets with Nashville hot sauce, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, and a three-cheese blend). There are also two Korean-inspired bowls exclusively on the chain's digital menu.
Internationally, the chain has launched new items tailored to local palates. In Singapore, cereal chicken (which we should add to our list of KFC fried chicken flavors you won't find in the U.S.) and a cereal burger were brought back for a limited time in January 2025. Plus, KFC launched a limited collab with Mofusand, a cartoon cat, for exclusive merch.
But many KFC fans are up in arms about not having access to some unique items, like the company's Squid Game menu collab, inspired by the return of Netflix's hit show "Squid Game." While the collaboration launched in December 2024 and is still available for a limited time in 2025, you can only get it in Spain. It's not unusual for some fast food items to only be available outside of the U.S., but we have to wonder if this meal will cross the pond simply due to the show's massive popularity.
KFCs in Turkey are in trouble
In a major operational shift, Yum! Brands, KFC's parent company, has pulled its franchise agreements with Turkey's IS Gida franchisee, which the company claims fell short of its standards. That means KFC locations in Turkey are in trouble, as IS Gida operates all the KFCs and Pizza Hut restaurants in the country.
Now, 283 KFC locations in Turkey are expected to close. The closures may only be temporary, however, as Yum! Brands says it wants to work on reopening the restaurants if at all possible, according to a January 2025 press release. The company has also indicated that it's working on litigation regarding the matter, which could likely mean it's exploring alternative ways to re-establish its brands in Turkey, either through new partnerships or taking over operations at a corporate level.
While this is a big hit for KFC fans in Turkey, the company is still eyeing continuous international growth. According to the company, a new KFC location opens about every 3.5 hours on average, so we can theoretically expect to see continued expansion around the world throughout 2025.
Sustainability goals are approaching their deadlines
KFC has been working toward its sustainability goals with a commitment to make all of its packaging reusable, recyclable, or compostable by 2025. This is part of Yum! Brands' broader environmental strategy to reduce waste and minimize its ecological footprint.
The move has involved redesigning the brand's consumer-facing packaging and eliminating unnecessary packaging where possible. As the 2025 deadline approaches, KFC and other Yum! Brands are expected to complete this transition. More specifically, some of KFC's sustainability progress, according to the company's 2023 Global Citizenship & Sustainability Report, includes appointing its first global brand-level chief sustainability officer, expanding local ingredient sourcing efforts in its French and Kenyan markets, and installing renewable energy sources at restaurants in Ecuador and the Netherlands. The report also says that KFC's Indian and Canadian markets met their "priority packaging goals" ahead of schedule.
However, the report indicated Yum! Brands is only about 20% of the way to its sustainable packaging goal across all of its brands (including but not limited to KFC, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, and Habit Burger & Grill). It reduced its virgin plastic content by 3% in three years across all brands (with 2020 as the baseline) — its goal by 2025 is 10%. So, it seems all of Yum! Brands, including KFC, must still work to narrow these gaps and meet its goals by the deadline. Otherwise, this could become one more item on the list of the biggest flops in KFC history.