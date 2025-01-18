The Ultimate Margherita Pizza Toast Recipe
Margherita may not be the world's first pizza variety because history records that ancient Romans, Greeks, and even Egyptians all had their own versions of topped flatbread, but it is considered the classic Neapolitan-style pie. While we already have recipes for standard margherita pizza as well as a keto-friendly version with a cheesy crust, here developer Kara Barrett is sharing a recipe for a super-simple snack of margherita pizza toast.
As Barrett tells us, "Pizza toast is a fun and fast way to create a snack for yourself or your family." It comes together in just 15 minutes and is easy enough that kids old enough to use the oven could make it themselves as an after-school mini-meal. If it's a quick dinner you're after, pizza toast could even serve this purpose if paired with a hearty salad or a bowl of soup. Another thing you'll love about this recipe is how easy it is to switch it up to suit your personal preferences. Margherita, after all, is basically cheese pizza garnished with basil, which means you can easily turn it into just about any other type with a change of toppings.
Collect the ingredients for the ultimate margherita pizza toast
The base of this pizza toast is Italian bread flavored with olive oil and oregano. For topping, you'll need spaghetti sauce or red pesto, mozzarella, basil, aleppo chili flakes, and balsamic vinegar.
Step 1: Turn on the broiler
Preheat oven to broil on high.
Step 2: Season the bread
Brush both sides of toast with 2 tablespoons of olive oil mixed with dried oregano.
Step 3: Toast the bread
Broil on both sides until toasted and golden.
Step 4: Turn on the oven
Preheat oven to 400 F.
Step 5: Top the toast with sauce
Lightly spread sauce on each slice.
Step 5: Add the cheese and garnishes
Add 2 slices of fresh mozzarella to each toast along with a extra drizzle of oil, a couple basil leaves, and a sprinkle of aleppo pepper.
Step 7: Cook the pizza toast
Bake at 400 for 8 to 10 minutes. (Optionally, broil the toasts after baking for an additional 2 minutes.)
Step 8: Eat the pizza toast
Serve with a drizzle of more olive oil, balsamic vinegar, a pinch of aleppo pepper, and fresh basil.
The Ultimate Margherita Pizza Toast Recipe
This recipe transforms classic margherita pizza into toast form - great for snacking or lunchtime.
Ingredients
- 4 slices Italian bread
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 teaspoon dried oregano
- 2 ½ tablespoons spaghetti sauce or red pesto
- 8 slices fresh mozzarella
- 2 sprigs fresh basil
- ¼ teaspoon aleppo chili flakes
- 1 teaspoon balsamic vinegar
Directions
- Preheat oven to broil on high.
- Brush both sides of toast with 2 tablespoons of olive oil mixed with dried oregano.
- Broil on both sides until toasted and golden.
- Preheat oven to 400 F.
- Lightly spread sauce on each slice.
- Add 2 slices of fresh mozzarella to each toast along with a extra drizzle of oil, a couple basil leaves, and a sprinkle of aleppo pepper.
- Bake at 400 for 8 to 10 minutes. (Optionally, broil the toasts after baking for an additional 2 minutes.)
- Serve with a drizzle of more olive oil, balsamic vinegar, a pinch of aleppo pepper, and fresh basil.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|371
|Total Fat
|26.8 g
|Saturated Fat
|9.9 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|45.6 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|16.6 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.9 g
|Total Sugars
|1.6 g
|Sodium
|561.5 mg
|Protein
|15.9 g
How can I customize this margherita pizza toast?
As we mentioned earlier you can change up this pizza in numerous ways by tinkering with the toppings. If you don't care for balsamic vinegar on pizza, you could always try hot honey instead. If you prefer green pesto to red, that's no problem, while if you don't have aleppo pepper on hand, it's simple enough to swap it for crushed red pepper or simply leave it off. You might also wish to replace the basil with oregano or garlic and add parmesan cheese, sauteed onions, sliced tomatoes, anchovies, sausage, or pepperoni to the pizza toast. Heck, you could even top it with diced ham and chunks of pineapple to make a Hawaiian version.
The pizza toast could also be paired with some dips to add another flavor dimension. You could go with more spaghetti sauce or pesto or opt for herb-infused olive oil or flavored vinegar. A garlicky aioli would be yet another possibility — a kind of upscale version of dipping your pizza in ranch dressing. (Of course, you could do that, too, if you wish.)
How can I keep the toast from getting soggy?
One problem that sometimes arises with pizza toast — or, indeed, with any bread-based dish -– is that it might become soggy in time. The best way to address this is not to prepare it in advance. While you can slice and season the bread and even assemble the toast, don't cook it until you're ready to eat. You're also advised to choose a sturdy bread. An Italian loaf works well, as would a baguette, ciabatta, or thick-sliced sourdough.
A light hand with the sauce can also play an important role in keeping the pizza from becoming soggy. A thicker sauce is generally better, while the more flavorful it is, the less of it you'll need to use. Yet another trick you might try is doing a kind of reverse pizza topping, which is to say, applying the sauce on top of the cheese instead of putting it directly on the bread. This will allow a coating of melted cheese to protect the toast from excess liquid.