The Ultimate Margherita Pizza Toast Recipe

Margherita may not be the world's first pizza variety because history records that ancient Romans, Greeks, and even Egyptians all had their own versions of topped flatbread, but it is considered the classic Neapolitan-style pie. While we already have recipes for standard margherita pizza as well as a keto-friendly version with a cheesy crust, here developer Kara Barrett is sharing a recipe for a super-simple snack of margherita pizza toast.

As Barrett tells us, "Pizza toast is a fun and fast way to create a snack for yourself or your family." It comes together in just 15 minutes and is easy enough that kids old enough to use the oven could make it themselves as an after-school mini-meal. If it's a quick dinner you're after, pizza toast could even serve this purpose if paired with a hearty salad or a bowl of soup. Another thing you'll love about this recipe is how easy it is to switch it up to suit your personal preferences. Margherita, after all, is basically cheese pizza garnished with basil, which means you can easily turn it into just about any other type with a change of toppings.