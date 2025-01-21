4 Grocery Store Trends You Won't Be Able To Ignore In 2025

The grocery store concept as we know it today got its start in 1916 with the opening of Piggly Wiggly, which was the first store that allowed customers to shop for their own items. Since that time, grocery stores have gone through quite a few changes and advancements, including the advent of the supermarket (which contained all the items a person might need in one place), discounts in the form of coupons, and innovative technology like self-checkouts.

These days, grocery stores play a crucial role in the lives of individuals and families. And while the concept is relatively well-established, that doesn't mean that retailers have ceased innovating. Some of the top grocery trends expected for 2025 include the increasing popularity of private labels, greater emphasis on international foods, the continued growth of innovative technology, and plans to meet consumer preferences when it comes to sustainability. While there's no telling what the future might hold for the grocery industry, these trends will be undeniable at your preferred shopping locations (if they haven't made an impact already).