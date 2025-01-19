This Juice Is The Secret Ingredient That Will Transform Your Beef Stew

Beef stew is the ultimate comfort meal. It has hearty chunks of tender beef complemented with fragrant herbs and veggies softened from long, slow-and-low simmering. However, V8 Vegetable Juice may be one ingredient you haven't considered for elevating your beef stew with minimal effort.

Original V8 contains a concentrated blend of tomato and vegetable juices. Tomatoes or tomato paste are often an ingredient in beef stew recipes, so subbing in V8 for extra veggie flavor and nutrients is a no-brainer. The untold truth of V8 is that it's been around since 1933 and was initially created to make the nutrition from vegetables more accessible during the Great Depression. One 8-ounce serving contains two helpings of veggies, so it adds extra vitamins and nutrients to your beef stew without watering it down.

The acidity of V8's tomato juice will cut through the richness of the meat and enhance the stew's flavors, while its sweet carrots and earthy beets give it more dimension. Leafy greens like spinach and watercress bring subtle herbal notes for even more complexity. Plus, you get these benefits without prepping a bunch of vegetables (aside from the chunky ones you add to the stew).

