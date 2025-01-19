Cheesy Creamy Lasagna Alla Vodka Recipe

Penne alla vodka dates back to the 1970s, at which time it was invented in either Italy or New York (no one seems sure). Although developer Patterson Watkins has long been a fan, she only recently realized that vodka sauce could be more versatile than simply pairing with penne. Hence lasagna alla vodka, something she describes as "creamy, tomatoey, savory, and with that telltale bright, slightly sharp element provided by the vodka". She does note, however, that in order to have the sauce turn out as it should, you can't cut corners (or calories) with the cream. "Heavy cream won't break or separate when added to your tomato base," Watkins explains, but milk or half and half would do so and make for an unappealing texture.

Since the sauce is so rich, the lasagna would be best paired with a green salad with a tangy vinaigrette dressing, while Watkins suggests a Greek salad. You may also want to add a side of starch like pasta's best friend, garlic bread. If you have a can of biscuits, you could make our shortcut garlic knots.