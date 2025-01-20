Buttery Cinnamon Roll Blondies Recipe

Cinnamon rolls are a star in the breakfast baked goods scene, and their flavor profile offers excellent inspiration for other delicacies. If you're looking for something a little less ooey-gooey but still oh-so delicious, Mashed recipe developer Patterson Watkins has just the thing. Her buttery cinnamon roll blondies are a game changer and the perfect way to cram all those yummy flavors into an easily sliceable treat. "I forget how tasty blondies can be!" Watkins shares. "They are so often overshadowed by their brownie counterparts."

Well, you won't forget after you try these delicious cinnamon roll blondies. Watkins highlights the tender, chewy consistency — among many other elements: "I like the fun textural pops from the walnuts; I like the warming sweetness from the buttery cinnamon center; I like the tangy-sweet cream cheese frosting." Really, it's hard to find something not to love about these layered blondies. Follow Watkins' advice and prep a batch for breakfast or brunch, or serve them as dessert. Alternatively, she suggests, "that cinnamon, buttery, creamy, sweet combo would fit right in at tea time."