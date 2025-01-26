Expert Tips For Restaurant-Level Steak Sandwiches

Sinking your teeth into a hearty steak sandwich is a carnivore's delight. It's both simple and sophisticated, at home everywhere from a brown bag lunch to a high-end steakhouse. Unfortunately, home cooks all too often find their attempts to recreate restaurant-level steak sandwiches fall short. That's why we got some tips from chef Michelle Wallace, owner and founder of B'tween Sandwich Co., on how to step up your sandwich game.

First, Wallace points out that a good steak sandwich starts long before the meat hits your grill or frying pan. She recommends sourcing from a quality butcher rather than just grabbing something from the supermarket meat case. "When splurging on a good steak, you want to make sure that you're getting a great product. Also, a butcher can walk you through any questions that you may have when selecting your cut," says Wallace.

Another critical pre-cooking step is allowing the steak to come to room temperature. "Letting it sit for 30 minutes before cooking will allow for even cooking," according to Wallace. Don't let it warm up for too long, however. The USDA warns that raw meat should never be left at room temperature for more than two hours, as this can allow dangerous levels of bacteria to grow.

