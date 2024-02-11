Big Mistakes Everyone Makes When Cooking Steak Sandwiches

One of the best hot sandwiches you can make at home is an easy Philly cheesesteak. The combination of hot golden-crusted hoagie rolls with glistening fried peppers and onions is scrumptious with shavings of seared beef and molten slices of provolone cheese. The key mistake to avoid here is using beef that is too thick. New York strip and ribeye are excellent choices for this sandwich, as is sirloin, and you can even use chuck steak if it's thin enough. What you don't want — even with the tenderest of cuts — is to add a big slab of meat into this sandwich. You want the thinly sliced seasoned beef to pick up flavors of garlic powder and Worcestershire sauce while in the skillet.

The point of using shaved beef is that you can get the right balance of tenderness and crispiness. You want the slices to be a little frazzled without burning to a crisp. A great tip for slicing beef thinly — if you don't get pre-sliced meat from the store or have a butcher slice it for you — is to first leave it in the freezer. Leave the joint of meat for a couple of hours so that it's not as soft, making it easier to cut with a good, sharp knife.