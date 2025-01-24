Easy Tips For Restaurant-Level Club Sandwiches
The club sandwich is a classic staple of American dining, with one theory saying it dates back to a late 19th-century social club in New York. Regardless of who invented it, the triple-decker doozy became a favorite for its delicious layers of toast, meats, and veggies. Don't let the name fool you, either. Making one at home is easy and doesn't require any membership card. Mashed consulted with Hilda Ysusi Salgado, the culinary director at The Goddess and Grocer, to learn some easy tips for making restaurant-level club sandwiches.
According to Salgado, you shouldn't skimp on the bacon. "Bacon amplifies the layers of turkey, ham, and fresh veggies in a Club Sandwich, by adding a salty crunch." Don't bother chopping it up, either. "Use full slices to maintain the sandwich's iconic stacked structure," Salgado adds. This not only looks pretty but also makes sure there's a bacon crunch in every bite.
For the best layering, the bacon should be cooked to an even crisp. To achieve that, you can layer the slices on a rack so the fat can drain off, and pop the tray into the oven until the meat is cooked through. Plus, if you agree with Anthony Bourdain and dislike that club sandwiches have a middle slice of bread, you can replace it with a double layer of thick-cut crispy bacon for a tastier alternative.
Mayo can easily elevate a club sandwich
There are lots of creative ways to upgrade classic sandwiches, and while the core of the club sandwich is its layers of deli meats, bacon, and fresh veggies, one secret to taking it to the next level is in the mayo. You don't have to make the condiment from scratch, either. Customizing jarred mayonnaise is perfectly fine, and Hilda Ysusi Salgado's suggestions have us hungry for it.
"Mustard powder adds a subtle tangy heat, while tarragon brings a soft, anise-like herbaceousness," she explains. Why settle for basic mayo when you can amp it up with a flavor profile that complements the sandwich's plethora of meats?
But wait, there's more. "Chopped capers provide a briny, salty punch, while lemon zest introduces a fresh citrusy lift," Salgado says. These can also cut through the richness of the mayo and bacon, keeping the sandwich balanced and adding a mouth-watering flavor burst. Whether you're a traditionalist or experimenting with new twists, it's not too complicated to make a meal that rivals even the top picks on our ranking of chain restaurant club sandwiches.