Easy Tips For Restaurant-Level Club Sandwiches

The club sandwich is a classic staple of American dining, with one theory saying it dates back to a late 19th-century social club in New York. Regardless of who invented it, the triple-decker doozy became a favorite for its delicious layers of toast, meats, and veggies. Don't let the name fool you, either. Making one at home is easy and doesn't require any membership card. Mashed consulted with Hilda Ysusi Salgado, the culinary director at The Goddess and Grocer, to learn some easy tips for making restaurant-level club sandwiches.

According to Salgado, you shouldn't skimp on the bacon. "Bacon amplifies the layers of turkey, ham, and fresh veggies in a Club Sandwich, by adding a salty crunch." Don't bother chopping it up, either. "Use full slices to maintain the sandwich's iconic stacked structure," Salgado adds. This not only looks pretty but also makes sure there's a bacon crunch in every bite.

For the best layering, the bacon should be cooked to an even crisp. To achieve that, you can layer the slices on a rack so the fat can drain off, and pop the tray into the oven until the meat is cooked through. Plus, if you agree with Anthony Bourdain and dislike that club sandwiches have a middle slice of bread, you can replace it with a double layer of thick-cut crispy bacon for a tastier alternative.

