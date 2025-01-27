Vermont Has The Only State Capital Without These Popular Fast Food Chains

We live in the age of convenience. As such, there are a handful of establishments we expect to find pretty much anywhere we go. When's the last time you had to hunt down a McDonald's? Well, if you ever find yourself in Montpelier, Vermont, just know that you'll be hard pressed to secure a Big Mac. Not only is the city the only state capital devoid of the Golden Arches' presence, there are no Burger King, Wendy's, or Starbucks locations either. (However, there is a Dunkin' — Dunkin makes better coffee anyway — and a Domino's, both located across the Wisconsin River on Berlin Street away from Montpelier's downtown area). While that may be hard to believe, that's just the way the citizens of Montpelier want it. And with a population of 7,991, the voice of the people is hard to ignore!

Whether they are shopping or grabbing a cup of joe or a bite to eat, the good people of Montpelier prefer to patronize local businesses, at least for the most part. For this reason, coupled with the fact that it's home to the New England Culinary Institute, the tiny town is known for having quite the local food scene. Plus, if you're really hard pressed for some good old fashioned fast food, you can get whatever your heart desires up the road in Barre, Vermont.