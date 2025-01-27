Cozy 5-Ingredient Pecan Pie Muffins Recipe
A pecan pie is the ultimate sweet and sticky treat, but making one from scratch takes a fair amount of time. Thankfully, there's a way to enjoy all the flavors of this classic dessert with none of the fuss. Brought to us by recipe developer Catherine Brookes, these 5-ingredient pecan pie muffins require just a handful of pantry staples and they're wonderfully buttery, nutty, and sweet. It's the perfect recipe for when you want to whip up something delicious but don't have hours to spare.
The combination of brown sugar and butter in these muffins creates a rich, caramel-like sweetness, while the chopped pecans add texture and crunch. There's no need for fancy equipment or complex steps, with everything coming together effortlessly. The resulting muffins are soft yet sturdy, making them ideal for taking on the go or simply enjoying at home for breakfast, dessert, or an afternoon snack. So, give this easy recipe a try, and you'll be enjoying the cozy flavors of a festive pie in convenient muffin form.
Gather the ingredients for these cozy 5-ingredient pecan pie muffins
To make these muffins, you'll need just five simple ingredients. That's chopped pecans, eggs, butter, brown sugar, and all-purpose flour.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 350 F.
Step 2: Prepare the pan
Line a muffin pan with muffin cases.
Step 3: Mix the dry ingredients
In a mixing bowl, whisk together the flour, brown sugar, and chopped pecans.
Step 4: Melt the butter
In a separate large bowl, melt the butter in the microwave.
Step 5: Add the eggs
Add the eggs and whisk to combine.
Step 6: Combine the wet and dry ingredients
Pour in the dry ingredients and fold until combined.
Step 7: Fill the muffin cases
Transfer the mixture to the muffin cases, filling each about ¾ of the way.
Step 8: Bake
Bake for 20 minutes, or until a skewer poked into the center of a muffin comes out clean.
Step 9: Cool
Leave in the muffin pan for about 10 minutes, before transferring to a wire rack to cool.
Cozy 5-Ingredient Pecan Pie Muffins Recipe
Enjoy all of the sweet, caramelly, nutty goodness of a pecan pie with none of the fuss in these easy and adaptable 5-ingredient pecan pie muffins.
Ingredients
- ⅔ cup all-purpose flour
- 1 ⅓ cups brown sugar
- 1 ⅓ cups chopped pecans
- ⅔ cup butter
- 3 medium eggs
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 350 F.
- Line a muffin pan with muffin cases.
- In a mixing bowl, whisk together the flour, brown sugar, and chopped pecans.
- In a separate large bowl, melt the butter in the microwave.
- Add the eggs and whisk to combine.
- Pour in the dry ingredients and fold until combined.
- Transfer the mixture to the muffin cases, filling each about ¾ of the way.
- Bake for 20 minutes, or until a skewer poked into the center of a muffin comes out clean.
- Leave in the muffin pan for about 10 minutes, before transferring to a wire rack to cool.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|237
|Total Fat
|17.2 g
|Saturated Fat
|6.4 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|58.3 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|19.6 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.2 g
|Total Sugars
|13.9 g
|Sodium
|18.6 mg
|Protein
|2.9 g
What could I top these muffins with?
These muffins are wonderful as they are, but if you fancy sprucing them up a little, there are plenty of delicious topping options to try. You could keep it simple and elegant with a light sprinkle of powdered sugar for an extra touch of sweetness, or whip up a simple glaze by combining powdered sugar and a splash of milk until you have a smooth and pourable icing. To give the muffins some added richness, try pairing them with a drizzle of caramel sauce. There are some great store-bought sauce options, but it's also easy enough to make your own batch at home.
If you prefer a thicker, fluffier frosting, a classic vanilla or cream cheese frosting would work brilliantly here. Try spreading or piping a dollop on top of each muffin. Alternatively, a simple swirl of whipped cream makes a tasty addition that makes the muffins feel even more pecan pie-esque. If you're aiming to recreate the moist, sticky texture of the traditional pie, another idea is to spoon some maple syrup over the top of the muffins when they're fresh out of the oven, allowing this to soak into the sponge. You could then top them with a sprinkling of toasted or even candied pecans, for the perfect crunchy finish.
Can I add anything else to the muffin batter?
Stick to the basic five ingredients, and these pecan pie muffins are sure to impress, but with a few optional mix-ins, you can take the flavor and texture to new heights. One fantastic addition would be chocolate chips, which would pair beautifully with the rich pecan and brown sugar base. Or, for a hint of natural sweetness and chewiness, try mixing in dried cranberries, raisins, or chopped dried apricots. To enhance the cozy, fall-inspired vibes, add a pinch of warm spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, or ground ginger, or give them a citrusy twist by grating some fresh orange zest into the batter.
If you'd like to give these muffins a little more texture, there are some easy ways to enhance them further. Mix some shredded coconut through the batter, to add a subtle tropical note and extra bite. Toffee bits also make for a delicious mix-in, with their distinct caramel sweetness and crunch. You could even toss in some peanut butter chips for added creamy, nutty goodness.