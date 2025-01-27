Cozy 5-Ingredient Pecan Pie Muffins Recipe

A pecan pie is the ultimate sweet and sticky treat, but making one from scratch takes a fair amount of time. Thankfully, there's a way to enjoy all the flavors of this classic dessert with none of the fuss. Brought to us by recipe developer Catherine Brookes, these 5-ingredient pecan pie muffins require just a handful of pantry staples and they're wonderfully buttery, nutty, and sweet. It's the perfect recipe for when you want to whip up something delicious but don't have hours to spare.

Advertisement

The combination of brown sugar and butter in these muffins creates a rich, caramel-like sweetness, while the chopped pecans add texture and crunch. There's no need for fancy equipment or complex steps, with everything coming together effortlessly. The resulting muffins are soft yet sturdy, making them ideal for taking on the go or simply enjoying at home for breakfast, dessert, or an afternoon snack. So, give this easy recipe a try, and you'll be enjoying the cozy flavors of a festive pie in convenient muffin form.