Why Trader Joe's Still Won't Open A Grocery Store In Your Neighborhood

You're most likely familiar with the experience of craving Trader Joe's famed groceries, from their orange chicken to their Everything but the Bagel seasoning. With a penchant for the brand's products you can't purchase anywhere else, you hop in the car, prepared for the pilgrimage to the nearest store. Twenty minutes later, you arrive — only to find the parking lot is a battleground. You spot an open space, but just as you're about to claim it, someone swoops in, leaving you circling like a vulture. By the time you finally step foot inside, the store is packed to the brim, turning what should've been a joyful shopping experience into a stress-filled maze (pro tip: weekends and weekday afternoons are the worst times to go to Trader Joe's).

If you often find yourself wondering why Trader Joe's can't just open more neighborhood stores, hosts of Inside Trader Joe's podcast Tara Miller and Matt Sloan dedicated an episode to addressing these questions. While their answers may not be what you're hoping to hear, they discussed the various factors the business considers before opening a new store. And as flattered as they are by consumers' passionate efforts to press for more stores, no amount of social media campaigns can influence the business's process for making these decisions. The truth is, Trader Joe's operates by a strict formula, and decisions relating to their growth rate are largely based on dense population centers, traffic patterns, and finding the perfect site to ensure long-term success.

